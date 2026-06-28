Answers to the big Fourth of July Trivia Quiz

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By Jim Camden For The Spokesman-Review

1. C. The Chinese are credited with inventing gun powder and using it, among other things, to celebrate big events.

2. B. The Nathans Hot Dog Eating contest dates back to 1997, with the record set last year at 30 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

3. D. Vicksburg did not celebrate July 4th because it surrendered to Gen. U.S. Grant on that day in 1863.

4. C. The Executive Mansion, as it was then known, wasn’t finished until the fall of 1800, when John Adams was president. But he and his wife had to move out after losing the election that year to Jefferson.

5. C. The bell had several small cracks before that, many of which were fixed, but ringing it for Washington’s birthday in 1846 created the famous crack that ended its tolling days.

6. B. Virginia was the first colony, and its original boundaries were much larger than the current state.

7. D. Georgia was chartered in 1732 and the first colonists arrived the next year.

8. C. Maine was considered part of Massachusetts, but became a state in 1820 as part of the Missouri Compromise.

9. A. They were a secret group that dressed as Native Americans for that protest.

10. B. New York would become the most populous in the 1800s.

11. C. The flag has alternating rows of six and five stars.

12. C. Some earlier versions had six-point stars but Ross reportedly told George Washington five-pointed stars are easier to sew.

13. D. Some early flags the Continental Army used had the crosses of the Union Jack in that space

14. B. The Alitos were flying a Pine Tree flag, which is sometimes – although not always – aligned with right wing groups.

15. D. When the first two new states were added, the flag got both stars and stripes. Congress decided, however, that more states would make the flag ungainly, so it went back to 13 stripes and just added stars.

16. D. The current flag holds the record at 66 years.

17. C. Parliament believed that because much of the war had been fought in the colonies, to protect the colonists, they should help shoulder the cost.

18. A. Patrick Henry said it during a speech at the Virginia Convention.

19. D. Thomas Paine wrote the essay in early 1776.

20. B. Adams and Franklin were also on the committee to draft the declaration but Jefferson did most of the work on his draft and the committee made some changes.

21. C. The Congress began debating independence in June, and voted to declare independence on July 2. It approved the draft from the committee two days later. Most members didn’t sign the document until August.

22. D. A few added their names later, but there are 56 names on the document.

23. A. That’s the beginning of the Constitution.

24. B. That’s probably one reason why he wrote his name so big on the document.

25. C. Although the British were promising slaves their freedom to runaway and fight with them, the declaration says nothing about slavery.

26. C. George III, who had one of the longest reigns in British history.

27. D. Although some did eventually lose their property and their liberty.

28. D. The first three happened in 1775, although there was a second battle of Ticonderaga in 1777. Cowpens was in South Carolina in 1781.

29. A. Memorialized for the “One if by land two if by sea” signal in the Longfellow poem.

30. A. The much despised Hessian troops were German.

31. B. It’s relatively close to Philadelphia, where the British were spending the winter.

32. B. Smallpox was a scourge of the colonies, and Washington had his troops inoculated against it to keep from losing men to the illness.

33. C. The Continental Congress had to move several times, but they went to Baltimore after Philadelphia.

34. C. After a month-long siege, the British surrendered.

35. A. Paris wasn’t actually a neutral site because the French had been funding part of the war.

36. C. The Continental Congress debated and eventually approved the Articles, which didn’t work very well.

37. C. Philadelphia got all the good gigs in those days.

38. A. Washington was the most recognized and respected person in the new country.

39. D. Not the proudest moment for a country founded on “all men are created equal.”

40. B. Madison is sometimes called “the Father of the Constitution.”

41. D. Madison, Alexander Hamilton and John Jay wrote a total of 85 essays.

42. B. Washington, Monroe and Madison were in the army or the militia.

43. D. Washington famously disliked political parties and didn’t think the country should have them.

44. D. Jackson served as a courier and scout for the Army as a teenager.

45. A. Franklin was a colonial postmaster before the revolution.

46. B. Burr and Jefferson were of the same party and tied in the Electoral vote. Hamilton maneuvered to have Jefferson elected president.

47. B. New York and Massachusetts both claimed the land and Vermont was its own republic briefly after the war.

48. C. Jefferson and Adams died 50 years after the Declaration was approved on July 4, 1826; Madison died five years later.

49. A. Calvin Coolidge was born on July 4, 1872.

50. D. But some more modern strains of corn are much taller by then.

How to score

0-5 Must be a Tory

6-15 Skipped the Ken Burns documentary

26-35 Honorary Minute Man (or Woman)

36-40 Yankee Doodle

41-50 Founding Father (or Mother)