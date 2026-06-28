Curtis Hampton: A case of not just justice delayed, but distorted

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Curtis Hampton

By Curtis Hampton

When jury selection began in State v. Ernest Carter, the tension in the room was unmistakable. Only one African American juror was seated, and the demographic imbalance spoke for itself. The mood was anxious. The attorneys were professional and composed, but those of us watching carried a different awareness. Many in the gallery knew Carter’s public history; I knew him personally. The defense even argued that Carter could not receive a fair trial in Spokane because of the racial makeup of the jury pool. After seeing the photos of the victim’s injuries and then hearing the not-guilty verdict, someone behind me said, “They must hate women.”

I didn’t attend this trial as an activist or an advocate. I attended as a citizen of Spokane, a Black man, and someone who has spent years working in community spaces where justice is not an abstract concept but a daily question. What I witnessed in that courtroom was not just the outcome of one case – it was a reflection of a system that had been strained, delayed and distorted .

Carter’s case began in December 2020. For more than five years, it moved through a maze of continuances, substitutions of counsel, scheduling resets, amended scheduling orders, motions to dismiss, motions to compel, motions to change venue, and ultimately a mistrial before the most recent proceedings. The docket reads like a procedural marathon. And through all of it, Carter remained in jail – waiting, watching and living out the consequences of delay long before a jury ever heard a word of testimony.

When a case stretches across half a decade, the system itself becomes part of the story. Witnesses moved away or struggled to recall details. Attorneys changed so often that no one had long-term continuity. Judges rotated in and out, each inheriting a case shaped by decisions made by someone else.

Justice delayed is not just justice denied; it is justice distorted.

Spokane is not unique in facing these challenges, but we are responsible for confronting them. Our community cannot afford to treat long delays as routine or unavoidable. When a criminal case takes years to reach a verdict, it erodes public trust. It leaves victims and defendants suspended in uncertainty. It strains families, burdens taxpayers and undermines confidence in the courts. And it sends a message that the system is overwhelmed, understaffed or simply unable to deliver timely justice.

Inside the courtroom, the attorneys did their jobs. The judge maintained order. The jurors fulfilled their civic duty. By the time the verdict was read, the community had already absorbed years of headlines, speculation and public history. The trial was not happening in a vacuum; it was happening in Spokane, a city where conversations about race, violence and justice are often whispered rather than spoken aloud.

I am not writing to argue the verdict. The jury heard the evidence, deliberated and reached a decision. That is their role, and it deserves respect. What I am arguing is that the process leading to that verdict deserves scrutiny – not because of who the defendant is, but because of what the timeline reveals about the system we all rely on.

We need a justice system that moves with urgency, not inertia. One that recognizes how delays compound harm. One that understands that fairness is not just about what happens in the courtroom, but how long it takes to get there. And one that acknowledges that Spokane’s demographics – including the racial makeup of jury pools – shape perceptions of legitimacy whether we admit it or not.

As a community, we cannot keep pretending that justice is only about outcomes. It is also about access, timeliness, transparency and trust. When a case takes more than five years to resolve, the public is right to ask whether the system is serving anyone well.

So what should Spokane do? We can start by reviewing cases that have been pending for more than three years. We can strengthen case-management oversight to prevent endless continuances. We can increase transparency around delays so the public understands why justice takes as long as it does. And we can acknowledge that a system strained by time cannot deliver fairness to anyone – not victims, not defendants, and not the community.

If we want a justice system worthy of the name, we must be willing to confront the uncomfortable truths that trials like this reveal. Not to relitigate the past, but to build something better for the future.

Spokane deserves a system that works – and we all have a role in demanding it.

Curtis Hampton is a retired aerospace operations manager and board chair of the Pre‑Employment Preparation Program, which supports individuals facing barriers to employment in Spokane.