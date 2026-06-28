Eleven people killed in plane crash in northeastern France

A view of a small plane that crashed on Sunday in Tomblaine, France. (Reuters )

By Christian Hartmann Reuters

TOMBLAINE, France – Eleven people, including a pilot and 10 parachutists, were killed when a small plane crashed in the northeastern French town of ​Tomblaine on Sunday, narrowly missing nearby homes as their families watched, officials and a witness said.

The aircraft, used by a ⁠parachuting school and carrying five trainee parachutists and five instructors, went ‌down shortly after take-off from Nancy-Essey airport, ​officials said.

Some of the trainees’ family members were at the small regional airport and witnessed the crash, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told reporters.

“The plane crashed about ⁠300 meters from the runway,” he told ‌reporters at the ‌scene. “The emotion here is intense.”

A witness who declined to be identified told Reuters the plane ⁠was climbing at around 11:00 a.m. local time when the engine noise suddenly stopped, as if ‌it had cut out. ‌He said he saw no fire, explosion or other visible sign of a problem before the crash.

Yves Seguy, ⁠the regional prefect, told BFM the aircraft ​plunged vertically to the ⁠ground. ​The crash occurred in a residential area near a shopping centre, with the wreckage of the single-engine plane sitting on a bike path.

“Give or ⁠take a few meters and the accident could have caused collateral casualties,” Seguy said.

Media reports said the aircraft was registered ⁠in Germany. Germany’s foreign ministry did not immediately comment.

It was not immediately clear if the extreme heat played a role in the incident, with ⁠the highest temperature ever recorded ‌in Nancy - the city near Tomblaine - ​one day ‌earlier.

The local prosecutor did not immediately respond to ​a request for comment.

(Reporting by Christian Hartmann in Tomblaine, Makini Brice and Bertrand Boucey in Paris and Dave Graham in Zurich; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Ros Russell)