Letters for Sunday, June 28

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Common ground

It was sad to see the ugly reaction to candidates running for office that are trying to work with candidates from the opposing political party (“Candidates face backlash for finding common ground across aisle,” June 21).

It is disheartening to have our local representative, Baumgartner, toe the Republican party line to the detriment of the vast majority living in this district. It casts doubt upon other local Republicans. However, when I saw two highly respected Democrats cross party lines to endorse Cathcart for county auditor, he became more favorable. This position demands nonpartisan behavior. We need an honest, competent person as auditor.

The fact that Democrat Nicolette Ocheltree and Republican Jonathan Bingle have a good working relationship gives me hope that other politicians can take note and follow this example.

Please stop thinking of the opposing political party as the evil enemy. We need the wisdom that can come from patiently listening to opposing viewpoints and finding the nuance instead of thinking only in absolutes. This kind of rational thinking will help to bridge the dysfunctional divide we struggle with. It sounds like Ocheltree, Cathcart, Dalton, Wilkerson and Bingle have this mindset. I would be very interested to learn why Ocheltree would consider endorsing Bingle in his race since they are far apart politically.

Rancor is exhausting and unproductive. Good things happen when people try to understand by careful listening and working across the aisle, even if they still disagree.

Julie Bohman

Spokane

STA a benefit to the community

In response to Rob Leach’s letter, “STA wasting taxpayer money” (June 23). I sincerely hope that he will take the time to ride one of our buses and meet the folks who rely on the service (including me!). Eventually, the bus service will be more efficient as more people will chose to ride the bus instead of getting in their cars. This is a benefit to our city by reducing traffic, eliminating the need and space to park their cars and will give us cleaner air. Plus – the more that we use it – the better the service will be including extending services to outlying areas.

If Mr. Leach can get past the concept of using his tax dollars only for himself and realize that we are all in this together and we need each other to help.

I vote in every election and support representatives who are working for the common good and to answer Mr. Leach’s question … I do think that our tax dollars going to STA is a wise investment in our future.

May he begin to feel part of us all!

Mary Nabe

Spokane

Praise for Fitz

I would like to compliment Dave Boling on his wonderful and enlightening story on Dan Fitzgerald (“Basketball cowboy,” June 24) and the role he played in starting the GU men’s basketball dynasty. No one is more deserving of a place in the Hooptown Hall of Fame than Fitz in my opinion. He was one of the building blocks for the growth of basketball in Spokane over the past 50 years. He treated us all as equals in the sport, high school and community colleges, and the role we played in the growth of basketball in our area. Dave Boling hit a home run on this article.

Maurice Ray

Spokane