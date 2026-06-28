Photographer in Uganda finally encounters ‘living dinosaur’

By Pete Thomas For The Win

Prehistoric-looking shoebills are iconic because of their size and striking presence in the wetlands of East and Central Africa.

There are perhaps fewer than 8,000 mature shoebills left, and finding them often requires treks deep into remote marshes via swamp boats. On rare occasions, however, shoebills will find tourists who are searching for them.

That’s illustrated in the accompanying image, which shows a

But a Shoebill after it had landed on a boat in Uganda’s Mabamba Swamp last November. (The shoebill was photographed, by Innocent Muhumuza of Uganda Shoebill, at an angle that made the massive bird appear even larger).

On Friday, Pearl Pulse Safaris shared an Instagram reel, showing “what it’s like finding shoebills.” Or, as one client happily stated after three days of searching, finding a “living dinosaur.”

The post includes an apt description:

“Ever wondered what it takes to find the legendary Shoebill? In this short documentary, follow the journey through Uganda’s peaceful wetlands, discover how to reach its habitat, and experience the excitement of coming face-to-face with one of the world’s most iconic birds.”

This article originally appeared on For The Win

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