America 250: Daughters of the American Revolution stand generations strong in Spokane

Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, front row, and members of the Sons of the American Revolution, back row, pose for a photo at Balfour Park in Spokane Valley on May 29. They are, from left, Joyce Corder, Wes Corder, Rae Anna Victor, Connie Kienholz, Doug Jonas, Cindy Lundberg, John Knauer, Shannon Harper, Stan Wills and Sherrie Morris. The two groups are involved in ways to promote the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the country. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

When Daughters of the American Revolution member Connie Kienholz began to look into her genealogy, she was trying to learn more about her dad’s side of the family.

Quickly, Kienholz, the regent for the Spokane Garry chapter of the DAR, uncovered that she was related to a “patriot” – the word the group use sto describe their relatives who participated in the Revolutionary War effort. Proving a relationship to a patriot is required for membership in the DAR.

But the most inspiring thing Kienholz learned in her journey through her family’s history was the role of the women who came before her.

“I’m starting to see why we have so many strong women in our family,” Kienholz said.

Kienholz is just one of over 350 Daughters of the American Revolution in Spokane who advocate for historical preservation, education and patriotism, with four chapters – Spokane Garry, Jonas Babcock, May Hutton and Esther Reed – operating in the city.

The chapters have been preparing for the country’s 250th anniversary with the Spokane America 250 committee beginning the celebration in 2024.

The Daughters of the American Revolution has a history of its own in Spokane. The Ester Reed chapter, the oldest in the city and third oldest in Washington, has been around since June 14, 1900.

Because the chapter was created on the anniversary of the adoption of the U.S. flag, they are nationally known as the “Flag Chapter.” They perform official flag retirement ceremonies, according to chapter member Christine Olson .

The Esther Reed chapter received a $500 America 250 seed grant in 2024 and choose to erect a new headstone for “real daughter” Isabel Johnson Savage Conway, who is buried in Greenwood Cemetery.

Much like it sounds, a real daughter is a direct descendant of patriot. Conway’s father fought in the Revolutionary War in Pennsylvania. His name, rank and place of birth are scripted on the gravestone.

Starting around Memorial Day, the Spokane chapters hung “patriot banners” at Spokane Valley City Hall and at Balfour Park’s Veterans Memorial. The banners will decorate the city for the next five years, the same time span as the Revolutionary War.

Kienholz said since joining the DAR in 2020, she’s been lucky to work with so many passionate women who know who they are and what they are capable of – a lesson Kienholz said she has passed down to her own daughters.

Six years in, Kienholz has helped over 20 women find their ancestors and join.

She’s also learned more details about her own family’s history, one of her favorites being her relationship to Samuel Gorton, a political figure in Rhode Island who advocated for women to be allowed to speak in church and incited the antagonism of the Puritans, Kienholz said.

Shannon Harper, a junior member of the May Hutton chapter, said she’s proud to be one of the few DAR members whose patriot is a woman. Harper’s ancestor, Katherine Cole Gaylord, was a refugee following the Wyoming Valley Massacre, a victory for the British and their Iroquois allies.

Harper, 33, said she joined the DAR on her 18th birthday and is a fourth-generation member . Previously, she was part of the Children of the American Revolution.

“My mother has said I’ve been going to DAR meetings since I was in utero,” she said.

Harper said the DAR has been working to register more people, like women, farmers, children and Native American allies, as patriots for their role in the American victory.

“There’s been a lot of strife in our country, especially the last few years,” Harper said. “Making sure we all remember, and then helping others remember that, hey, we all came from nothing. This country started as nothing, and we all came together to form this big, huge country.”

“It’s important to remember where we came from,” Harper continued.

Rae Anna Victor, regent of the Jonas Babcock chapter and member of the DAR for 30 years, said the value of preserving American history comes in preventing future mistakes. Victor, 76, has now uncovered her relation to 11 patriots and is part of the DAR alongside her 98-year-old mother, daughter and granddaughter.

For Victor, she practices patriotism by supporting the military, especially homeless veterans in Spokane. Every month, the members of the Jonas Babcock chapter take boxes of food to the Spokane Veterans Affairs Clinic, 504 E. Second Ave.

Regent of the Esther Reed chapter Allison Sharp said the group also attends naturalization and citizenship ceremonies, and she loves to celebrate the recently-naturalized citizens after it’s official.

“The joy in those people’s eyes and face,” Sharp said. “It’s just so exhilarating. It’s so positive.”

Mary Gilmore, a member of the Esther Reed chapter with over 34 known patriots, said the most impactful part of being a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution isn’t uncovering the names of her ancestors, but revealing the stories of the relatives she finds.

Gilmore said her participation in the organization comes from her desire to honor not only the heroes of the American Revolution but also all the Americans who have died in wars thereafter.

“It’s knowing what the vision of the Founding Fathers was, despite their shortcomings,” Olson said.