Retired colonel David Womack leans on military, healthcare experience in bid for Congress

Work experience: Served as a U.S. Air Force officer in the Medical Service Corps from 1980-2005, retiring as a colonel from the Fairchild Air Force Base. Worked as chief operating officer at the Greenville Regional Hospital in Greenville, Illinois, from 2005-2009. Worked as the CEO of Whitman Hospital from 2009-11. Worked as senior vice president of Kaiser Permanente Southern California from 2011-21.

Education: Graduated McCluer North High School, in Florissant, Missouri, in 1974. Graduated from Oral Roberts University with a bachelor’s degree in business and communications in 1979. Graduated from Baylor University with a Master of Health Administration degree in 1985. Graduated the U.S. Air Force Air War College with a Master of Strategic Studies degree in 1999. Completed an executive leadership program at Harvard Business School in 2012.

Few, if any, of the candidates running to represent Eastern Washington in Congress this year can claim the breadth and depth of leadership experience as retired Col. David Womack.

The soft-spoken Democrat hopes that experience – 26 years as an Air Force officer and decades in healthcare executive roles – will be enough to distinguish himself from the most crowded congressional election in Washington state this year.

He retired from the Air Force in 2005 as the medical group commander at Fairchild Air Force Base, worked as the chief operating officer for an Illinois hospital for four years, and then as the CEO of Whitman Hospital for another four years. He ended his career with a decade as a senior vice president for Kaiser Permanente Southern California, overseeing care for 115,000 members and 1,100 employees, including 200 physicians.

“The only way you get things done in an organization of any size like that is by listening to other people and building coalitions, fashioning a way forward that at least people can, if they don’t fully embrace it, they can at least live with it,” Womack said.

Womack believes the White House has plunged the U.S. into an “absolutely crazy war” with Iran that the district’s incumbent, Rep. Michael Baumgartner, has supported. The veteran argues the United States spends too much on the military, in part because the military is being fundamentally misused.

“I honestly believe that we need a fully capable military, but focused on defense, not offense,” Womack said. “That’s what the preamble to the Constitution calls for, for providing the common defense – it says nothing about military adventurism bordering on imperialism, or taking down countries for personal political gain.”

The White House’s misplaced priorities are made evident by its defunding of diplomatic programs and foreign aid, Womack added.

“We could project soft power and make friends instead of turning every single country into an enemy, instead of turning even our allies into enemies,” he said. “I mean, … NATO countries were sending troops to Greenland a few months ago because they were afraid we were going to invade. It’s just insane.”

The former healthcare executive also argues that already-vulnerable populations are under threat due to cuts to public insurance programs, primarily through last year’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act spending package. More than 400,000 Washington residents are predicted to lose insurance coverage, according to the Washington Health Benefit Exchange, partially due to Medicaid reforms set to fully go into effect in 2027 and partially due to expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies that Republicans declined to extend.

“Eastern Washington residents are particularly vulnerable – rural counties in Washington account for the highest per capita enrollment,” according to a news release from the exchange.

Rural hospitals already under strain have been put at greater risk by these decisions, Womack said, and insurance has become increasingly unaffordable for the district’s residents. His next-door neighbor paid $8,500 for insurance through the Affordable Care Act last year; this year, she’s paying $20,000, he said.

Womack is a supporter of universal healthcare, though he doubts that American politics are ready for such a quick shift. In the interim, he argues for a “Medicare-for-all-who-want-it” system like Australia’s, which allows people to continue paying for private insurance but provides a public option for anyone who needs or wants it.

Like many supporters of such a system, he argues that the public already pays for the uninsured.

“They don’t go to the doctor until the pain’s so bad, or they’re a total train wreck, or they die,” Womack said. “But where do they go? They go to the emergency room, the most expensive place there is to get care. They consume a lot more resources, and the hospital’s not compensated, so they go to the insurance companies, which raise their rates.”

“It’s a hidden tax, and it’s making our people sicker,” he added.

The Walla Walla resident is also one of the few candidates this year with a political base centered outside of Spokane County, the district’s population center. While his fundraising lagged behind some of the other candidates as of the last reporting period, he believes he has built up one of the most robust teams of volunteers of any candidate in the district, enabling him to campaign in multiple counties simultaneously.

“Last week, we went over 500 trained volunteers, who’ve not just signed up, but they actually came to training,” Womack said in a May interview. “Last week we were able to hold five events simultaneously around the district, in Walla Walla, Waitsburg, Chewelah, Cheney and Spokane Valley. That’s the power of volunteers.”

That is also, he argues, the power of a candidate who knows how to lead.