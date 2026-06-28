The city’s fish mascot may be celebrated, but it’s livelihood in the Spokane River faces some big threats in

By Rachel Baker For The Spokesman-Review

When assessing the health of the Spokane River, many look to the native interior redband trout. A subspecies of rainbow trout, Spokane calls the redband its own, erecting sculptures of it and creating a local mascot of it in the form of the Spokane Indians’ Ribby the Redband Trout.

As beloved as they are, our redband trout find themselves struggling more than they used to, and no one single factor can be to blame. To understand its hardship, it is important to understand the big picture of what creates a thriving redband trout population.

The redband trout evolved specifically to the particular conditions of the Inland Northwest’s mountainous and high desert streams. This makes them highly attuned to the unique characteristics of our local ecosystem, and when these characteristics are altered, the redband trout feel the effects. Thanks to their sensitivity to these changes, the health of our redband trout population is a strong indicator to the overall health of our river.

Although lush, the Inland Northwest region we call home is a high desert ecosystem, marked by an arid environment and high elevation. Native species adapted to handle the sparse precipitation and heat of our summers, but it is the groundwater that helps life thrive during the hot season, and the redband trout is no exception.

The interior redband trout can tolerate a wider temperature range than other types of rainbow trout and their unique adaptations even permit them to make short stays in warm water up to 68 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. However, their optimum temperature range is 50 degrees to about 54 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a 2012 report made by biological consulting firm Wild Trout Enterprises.

It can be hard to imagine the Spokane River staying that cool in peak summer heat, but thanks to the water that bubbles to the surface from the Spokane Valley-Rathdrum Prairie Aquifer, certain areas of the river maintain cold temperatures year round. That is where you’ll find the redband trout.

But venture to a different stretch of the river, and you’ll find warm temperatures and totally different fish species, such as the invasive smallmouth bass which thrives in upwards of 70 degrees Fahrenheit water. Smallmouth bass eat redband trout, creating an additional stress on the native redband species.

Where does this warm water come from? The obvious answer may seem to be warmer overall temperatures, and although that does contribute, one of the primary factors in warming the waters of the Spokane River are its dams.

In a 2024 video, local angler and author of “The Guide to Urban Fly Fishing,” Marc Fryt, examines a map of the Spokane River, pointing to a wide, eastward section of the river near the Washington-Idaho border.

“The Spokane River actually starts over here in Lake Coeur d’Alene, and it flows westward, but since it gets backed up by the Post Falls dams, the water is actually really slow, and it gets really really warm during the summer,” Fryt said in the video.

In addition to dams, drought conditions can also create lower flows in our waterways, giving the water another opportunity to absorb summer heat.

“Low snowpack compounds this. In a normal year, snowmelt from the upper watershed feeds cool water into the river well into summer, buffering against warming. When snowpack is low, that cold water input diminishes earlier in the season, and the river’s summer baseflow is lower – which means less water overall, moving more slowly, with less thermal mass to resist warming,” Fryt said in an email.

Not only do redband trout rely on cold water, but they also rely on clear water.

“Sediment is detrimental to redband trout for a couple reasons. They’re visual hunters, and it’s hard to feed when you can’t see your food, right? In addition, you know, that sediment can clog their gills, cover their nests, and really choke out the oxygen when that sediment settles on top of their nests,” said Spokane Riverkeeper waterkeeper Jule Schultz.

Trout lay their nests, called redds, in gravel beds with good flow and low amounts of silt. Cold, quick-flowing, clear water carries all the oxygen their eggs need to hatch. Redband trout spawn in the spring which makes their nests and newly hatched fry vulnerable to storms which wash large amounts of sediment into the river, as well as early arrival of warm weather.

“When fine sediment – silt, sand, clay – fills those spaces between the gravel, several things go wrong at once. The eggs can be smothered, cutting off the oxygen exchange they need to develop. Even if the eggs survive, emerging fry can be physically trapped in sediment-clogged gravel. And the aquatic insects that redband trout feed on – mayflies, caddisflies, stoneflies – also depend on clean gravel and cobble substrate. Many of these insects live in or on the bottom of the river, and heavy sedimentation degrades their habitat as well, reducing the food base that trout depend on throughout their lives.

“A redband trout in the Spokane River doesn’t have the option of simply going upstream to find better gravel if its local spawning habitat degrades.”

The source of sediment is almost entirely Hangman Creek, but to a smaller extent the Little Spokane River, Schultz said.

“This highly erodible soil flows off of the fields and roads and ditches in the Hangman Creek of the Latah Creek Basin, and because it flows off the land so easy, but also there’s nothing there to catch it, right?” Schultz said. “There’s no riparian areas. There are no flood planes there anymore.”

Riparian zones are ecosystems that mark the transition between land and bodies of water, and they act as natural buffers to help stabilize riverbanks and filter runoff which carries not only sediment, but surface pollutants. They also offer shade and shelter to aquatic life, which is particularly important for vulnerable fry.

Many of the challenges redband trout face today are closely tied to infrastructure decisions of the past, making for a daunting battle for the continued health of the species. But that isn’t to say Spokane residents are powerless in supporting the trout and their home. Small day-to-day changes can help.

“We need to reduce our water use to maintain river levels, right? The more water we use from our aquifer, the lower the aquifer is, and because there is a strong aquifer-river connection, that means the lower the river is here in the Spokane area,” Schultz said.

Schultz also reminds anglers to follow responsible guidelines such as catch and release, and use of single, barbless hooks.

Spokane Riverkeeper also offers volunteer opportunities for more direct action, including clean-up activities and data collection to monitor sediment and temperature in the river.

“The most direct connection between a Spokane resident’s daily life and redband trout habitat is stormwater. Everything that washes off streets, driveways, parking lots, and lawns enters the storm drain system, and in Spokane, much of that ends up in the river. Motor oil, lawn fertilizer, pet waste, road salt, tire particles, sediment from exposed soil – all of it reaches the water the fish live in,” Fryt said.

What does Fryt recommend Spokane residents do? Spend time at the river.

“Get to know it. If you see something that sparks your curiosity, follow that curiosity and see what you can learn. Essentially, keep forming a relation with the river and its inhabitants.”

And if you notice something that doesn’t look right, report it.

“The city’s 311 line takes these reports as does the Spokane Riverkeeper. The more people who know the river well enough to notice when something is off, the more likely problems get caught early,” Fryt said.