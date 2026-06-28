The Motley Fool Take: Viva Veeva

Andrews McMeel Syndication

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) designs cloud solutions for life sciences companies, a niche where it’s a leader. It’s embedded in the day-to-day activities of some of the top life sciences companies. It also has a competitive advantage, as it’s not easy for its clients to jump ship, at least not without risking business disruptions.

Veeva has hit significant challenges over the past few months, with many investors increasingly fearing that competition will erode its market share. The company’s stock was recently down more than 45% over the past year – making Veeva Systems’ shares now look more attractive for long-term investors.

For one thing, the company continues to add new customers to its ecosystem, and as of Jan. 31, it boasted 15 of the top 20 biopharma companies as its clients. Veeva is also investing in ways that could pay off down the road, notably in artificial intelligence (AI). Veeva Systems has launched Veeva AI, an initiative allowing agentic AI tools that can boost productivity by fast-tracking and automating tasks such as reviewing clinical data and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Veeva Systems’ shares look cheaper than they have in a while, with a recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17, near multiyear lows. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Veeva Systems.)

Ask the Fool

Q. Are initial public offerings (IPOs) good investments? – H.S., Santa Maria, California

A. Sometimes, but many times, they lose investors’ money. Usually, it’s well-connected or wealthy investors who get to invest in an IPO at its initial price. Most others will have to buy shares once they start trading – often at much higher prices, as many IPO shares rise quickly in their first few hours or days.

Consider Groupon, which had its IPO in 2011 and saw its shares climb almost 31% on their first day. Fast-forward to mid-2026, and the stock was recently down 97% from its all-time high two weeks post-IPO. There are successful IPOs, too, of course, such as Nvidia’s.

Q. What’s a “current ratio”? – J.D., Portsmouth, New Hampshire

A. It’s a way to assess how much liquidity a company has – how easily it can convert assets into cash. The ratio is calculated by dividing current assets by current liabilities, both of which you’ll typically find listed on the company’s balance sheet.

The current ratio reflects whether the business has sufficient short-term assets (such as cash and expected incoming payments) to cover its short-term obligations (such as payments due). A more precise measure is the “quick ratio,” as it subtracts assets harder to convert to cash – such as inventories and prepaid expenses – before dividing by current liabilities.

Both measures ignore long-term debt and assets, such as the value of production plants and equipment. When evaluating any company, be sure to assess other factors, such as revenue and earnings growth rates, profit margins, inventory levels, competitive advantages and valuation metrics. Learn more about evaluating and investing in stocks via the “How to Invest” area at Fool.com.

My dumbest investment

My worst financial decision was employing the services of a financial adviser. – W.O., online

The Fool responds: That’s too bad, as many people seem to have better experiences with financial advisers than you. The 2026 State of Retirement Planning study from Fidelity found that 3 out of 4 respondents valued “professional guidance for family conversations about retirement wishes.” A 2024 Vanguard survey found “Whether they work with a human financial adviser or a digital-only adviser, 86% of advised investors report having more peace of mind related to their finances as a result of advice.”

A good adviser can be invaluable at turning points in your life, such as when you get married, have kids, want to buy a home, get divorced or need to do some estate planning. They may cost more than you’d like to pay, but they can more than make up for that by ensuring that you’re investing effectively and have all your financial ducks in a row. We especially like fee-only advisers, and you might find one near you via NAPFA.org or GarrettPlanningNetwork.com. Also, make sure your adviser is a fiduciary, someone who is ethically bound to put your best interests first.

Do you have a smart or regrettable investment move to share with us? Email it to TMFShare@fool.com.