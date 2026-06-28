This day in history: Spokane civil rights leader Carl Maxey questions bicentennial celebration

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Spokane civil rights attorney Carl Maxey said that Black Americans had little or no reason to celebrate the nation’s Bicentennial.

“Why should we celebrate,” asked Maxey, “when the Black unemployment rate is twice as high as the white, when Blacks are occupying 50% of all prison cells, when Blacks have half the opportunity to attend schools as whites and when Blacks have to march and fight to get (fair) treatment in the judicial system?”

He made these remarks at the Spokane Black Bicentennial Reunion Banquet at the Ridpath Hotel.

“When we gather and reminisce about the ‘old days’ in Spokane, the talk is of the Harlem Club and Chester’s Chicken Inn – not of the Davenport Hotel, or other spots where we were not allowed,” said Maxey. “And if the Spokane Club is mentioned, it is because some of us knew it well – from the kitchen or behind the bar – but never as members. So to those of you who chose to leave Spokane and make your home elsewhere, I say you are no more fortunate nor unfortunate than those of us who remained here.”

From 1926: Spokane’s Swedish community – between 8,000 and 9,000 strong – gathered at Medical Lake for the annual Swedish picnic.

The highlights included the “national dances,” held around a Maypole on an open platform. Nine couples were “arrayed in colorful costumes of the old country.”

Rowing and swimming contests were held. Four dozen boys competed in a pie-eating contest.

The pies “disappeared in a jiffy,” and “so did rosy faces – in their places came blackened faces – the pies were filled with blackberries.”