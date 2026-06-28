Who is your American hero? Locals share their favorite U.S. movers and shakers

A close-up of an 1865 portrait of Abraham Lincoln by W.F.K. Travers on display at the National Portrait Gallery. Lincoln is former pastor James Burford’s political hero. (Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery)

From staff reports

With the semiquincentennial approaching, we asked community members who their top American heroes are. These are their responses:

Former president and charter member of the Post Falls Historical Society (est. 1988) Kim Brown said she has been personally inspired by Montana’s Mike Mansfield, who served as the Democratic majority leader in the U.S. Senate from 1961 to 1977 and then the ambassador to Japan from 1977 to 1988.

Brown met Mansfield in 1966 during a trip to Washington, D.C., through the High School civics training program Girl’s Nation.

“He took the time to let me sit in his working chair, we shared conversation about my family, Montana values and he inspired me to have confidence in the leaders of our country,” Brown wrote in an email. “He was ‘straight up’ honest in the way many students of history draw inspiration from past leaders.”

The son of immigrants and a World War I Navy veteran (who forged his father’s signature to enlist at age 14), Mansfield’s “story guided his actions” and “his ability to uphold the Constitution through some of the turbulent times of our history” Brown said.

“Lots to celebrate for America 250, and the story of Mike Mansfield can inspire a new kind of leadership for our country.”

Founder of youth addiction support organization Gabriel’s Challenge Kitara Johnson narrowed her American heroes down to what she called “the trifecta” for abolishing slavery in the country: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman.

Lincoln acted as the person in power with authority to make a change through the Emancipation Proclamation, she said. Douglass was the brilliant and brave man who went far out of his comfort zone to connect with Lincoln and advocate for the freedom of enslaved Africans, and Tubman, with her “boots in the trenches,” worked to physically free dozens of people through the Underground Railroad.

“You just can’t go with the Fourth of July with American History,” Johnson said, referencing the significance of Juneteenth and the work of abolitionists across the country.

– Cannon Barnett

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James Burford, a former pastor in Spokane, said his American hero has to be our country’s 16th president, Abraham Lincoln.

As a young man studying at the Chicago Theological Seminary, Burford traveled in a caravan with Rev. Jesse Jackson in March 1965 to protest with Martin Luther King, Jr. in Selma, Ala. Years later, in 1989, Jackson visited Spokane after losing in the Democratic presidential primary and saw Burford standing outside of a hotel. Jackson recognized Burford immediately, and the two spent a night catching up.

Burford, 84, said Lincoln is his hero for freeing people of color “at least for a while and in some areas of the country.” Burford also said that Lincoln has been a hero of his since grade school when he first started taking U.S. history lessons.

– Mathew Callaghan

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Civics teacher at the Community School David Egly had a few contenders for his American Hero. Ultimately, he landed on journalist and civil rights activist Ida B. Wells. While still in her 20s, Wells became part owner of a Memphis newspaper and reported on lynchings. In 1892, a mob destroyed her printing press after she wrote about a lynching there.

“Talk about bravery,” he said.

“She wrote a newspaper calling out lynching at a time when she very well could have gotten lynched for calling out lynching,” Egly said.

U.S. Army Col. Anne McClain, a NASA astronaut born and raised in Spokane, said her hero isn’t one specific person. Rather, it’s always been the engineers, flight directors and astronauts working at NASA in the 1960s “that made exploration possible,” she said. They’ve long inspired to her, but McClain said as she gets older, she thinks more about how this team persisted through a turbulent period of history to get to the moon and what that means to her now.

“The ‘60s wasn’t exactly a calm period of time; it was pretty tumultuous, politically, internationally, within the country; it had a lot of the same struggles that we have right now,” she said. “There were visionaries that stayed focused on a mission despite setbacks and did something amazing.”

Jenny Slagle, president of the Spokane Public Schools board and local business owner, selected the late Wilma Mankiller as her “SHEro;” Mankiller was the first woman elected Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation in 1985, leading for 10 years.

“She led with courage, humility and a deep commitment to sovereignty, education, health and community,” Slagle wrote. “As we reflect on America’s 250 years, I think it is important to remember that it starts with Native nations and that they have always been part of the story – and Wilma Mankiller’s leadership continues to show what service to the people can look like.”

The school board president’s favorite quote from the former Chief: “I don’t think anybody anywhere can talk about the future of their people or of an organization without talking about education,” Slagle quoted. “Whoever controls the education of our children controls our future.”

− Elena Perry

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Coeur d’Alene Mayor Dan Gookin named President William Howard Taft as his American political hero, referring to Taft’s sense of duty and humility. Gookin said Taft never sought the presidency with the same ambition as many political figures, but accepted the responsibility, served capably and then stepped aside. He compared those qualities to those of George Washington, saying he admires leaders who put service above personal ambition.

Gookin said Taft’s legacy is often reduced to jokes about his weight, overshadowing the former president’s accomplishments. In an era when politics are driven by ego and self-promotion, Gookin said he respects Taft for focusing on the job at hand, fulfilling his obligations and then leaving public office without seeking the spotlight.

Ron Jacobson, former mayor of Post Falls and chairman of the Kootenai County Republican Party, also chose Abraham Lincoln as his American political hero. Jacobson pointed to Lincoln’s humble beginnings and largely self-taught education, as well as his leadership during the Civil War and his role in issuing the Emancipation Proclamation. He said Lincoln guided the nation through one of the most difficult and divisive periods in American history while helping preserve the Union.

Jacobson said Lincoln’s ability to lead amid deep political and regional divisions remains especially relevant today. He noted that Lincoln faced intense criticism during his presidency, yet remained focused on what he believed was best for the country.

– Liam Bradford

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State Rep. Timm Ormsby knew right away who he would select as his American hero: the fearless Tom Foley, former representative of Washington’s Fifth District and Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Foley’s civility, integrity and willingness to do difficult things to accomplish what he wanted was what Ormsby admired most about him.

“He was gracious,” Ormsby said. “He was defeated in his election in 1994. Never had an ill word to say about anybody. He’s just a good guy that accomplished a lot.”

State Sen. Mark Schoesler said his American hero is Ronald Reagan and has been since he was about 18 or 20. Schoesler said he would wait up to listen to Reagan’s broadcast while he was in college and was so excited to be able to vote for him.

“He said the things that made sense to me,” Schoesler said, admiring his common sense and his ability to walk away with “no deal rather than a bad deal.”

– Julia Pentasuglio

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Stanley Primmer, a 99-year-old World War II veteran, believes all servicemen and women, past and present, are heroes because they fought for America’s freedom and saved the country.

“It’s real hard to pick just one person,” Primmer said.

Primmer, of Rockford, was knocked unconscious and blown out of his shoes after a Japanese kamikaze pilot dropped a bomb and then slammed the aircraft into the U.S. Navy veteran’s ship during World War II.

Primmer was injured in the strike, which also killed three of his shipmates and wounded 34 others off the island of Okinawa, Japan, in 1945.

– Garrett Cabeza

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Betsy Wilkerson, Spokane City Council President, considered naming her mother, but given the recent controversy at the White House, pointed to former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“She highlights and embodies the best qualities of the American woman,” Wilkerson said. “She’s a Harvard graduate, attended Princeton Law School, a philanthropist, author, leader and lawyer. I have admired her skills as a mother and how she raised her daughters, and also, I have admired how she has navigated a role that would be difficult for any woman, as First Lady, but even more so as a woman of color.”

“And now that I’m a grandmother, I really liked her relationship with her mom, how she leaned on her for guidance,” she added. “I’m fortunate, I think I’m walking in that role pretty well with my own daughter and my own grandchildren.”

– Emry Dinman

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Weiling Zhu, the president of Spokane Chinese Association, said she can’t name one person as her American hero. She’s inspired by all of the people in Spokane who’ve made her feel a sense of belonging in the community.

“I am an immigrant,” she said. “I just feel very grateful for the many, many people around us that make us feel at home.”

– Megan Howard