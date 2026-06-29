Ask Dr. Universe: Bird adapted to different ways of drinking water

Washington State University

Dr. Universe: How do birds drink? – Maybelle, 11, Alaska

Dear Maybelle,

I asked my friend Dr. Marcie Logsdon about how birds drink. She’s a veterinarian at Washington State University. She helps lots of wild birds.

She told me that different kinds of birds drink in different ways.

Most birds scoop up water in their bottom beaks. They tilt their heads back, so the water runs into their throats. Then they swallow.

“If you see birds that tend to come to a bird bath, that’s what you’re going to see,” Logsdon said. “Those are your finches, your robins, your songbirds, things like that. It’s the basic way they drink.”

Some birds – especially swallows and swifts – do a variation of that technique. They fly low over lakes, rivers or ponds. They’re hunting for tasty insects. If they get thirsty, they skim their beaks in the water and scoop up a drink.

Pigeons and doves adapted to drink water by suction. They poke their entire beaks into the water. Then muscles in their throats squeeze the water up into their mouths. It’s like slurping up a drink with a straw – if your straw is made of your whole mouth.

That drinking style is so unique that bird books highlight it as a way to identify pigeons and doves.

Some birds live near the ocean, away from fresh water. Sea birds drink salt water instead. Glands inside their noses pull the extra salt from the water. Then they excrete the salt out their nostrils.

“If you ever see a sea bird up close, you might notice a little bit of white crusting around their nostrils,” Logsdon said. “That’s extra salt they’ve been kicking out.”

And some birds don’t drink very much water at all. Birds of prey get most of their water from their meaty meals. They can go days without taking a sip of water.

That’s how it works for most baby birds, too. They spend weeks inside the nest, being fed by their parents.

Nestlings usually get all their water from their food. That could be chewed up insects or worms. Or little bits of prey or seeds. Sometimes bird parents dunk these treats in water for extra hydration.

It turns out birds adapted their drinking techniques to match their environment.

Enter the sandgrouse. These birds nest in super dry places, miles from water. Their babies can’t fly that far for a long time. So, sandgrouse dads adapted their belly feathers. Now they’re spongelike.

Sandgrouse dads travel to water and soak their feathers. Then they fly back home – sometimes 30 miles away – carting up to 15% of their body weight in water. Their babies will squeegee the water from those belly feathers and slurp it up.

That kind of parental care is so cute it should be il-eagle.

Sincerely,

Dr. Universe

Submit a question at askdruniverse.wsu.edu/ask.