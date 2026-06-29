Boy injured in shooting near Clark Park

A shooting in the early hours of Monday near B.A. Clark Park in north Spokane left a boy in serious condition, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Officer Daniel Strassenberg, spokesman for the department, said police responded about 12:45 a.m. after reports of gunshots in the 4100 block of North Calispel Street, which is three blocks west of Division Street and two blocks north of Garland Avenue.

Officers found shell casings in the street. The boy was admitted to a local hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound, Strassenberg said. His status was unclear Monday afternoon.

Detectives worked the scene until Monday afternoon. No one has been arrested, and no other information was available.