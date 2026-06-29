Burn ban takes effect in Spokane County, some exceptions could mean semiquincentennial smores

Nothing says Fourth of July in Eastern Washington like Suncrest’s fireworks stand, sunburns and a countywide burn ban.

Local fire officials have enacted a countywide burn ban effective Tuesday that could alter some holiday weekend plans. Unpermitted burning in Spokane County will now carry potential legal penalties until the order is rescinded, likely in the fall.

The order signed Friday targets open burning and campfires that aren’t confined to designated fireplaces or fire pits.

Some burning is still allowed under the ban. A dug-out pit or stone ring will not suffice; Spokane County residents must use a fireplace, fire pit or patio warmer equipped with a spark arrestor and chimney. Only seasoned firewood, briquettes and natural gas or propane can be used for fuel, according to the order. The same rules apply for barbecues.

Anyone caught violating the burn ban could face a misdemeanor charge punishable by up to 90 days of detention and $1,000 in fines.

The ban is intended to cut down on the risk of potentially costly and dangerous wildfires, as well as to limit health risks from the smoke they emit, said county spokeswoman Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter. She noted smoke can damage the respiratory system, and is especially harmful to younger, and elderly generations, and those with pre-existing conditions. Spokane County residents can monitor air quality conditions in real time throughout the year through the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency’s website.

“We want to do our part to keep our air quality as smoke-free as possible,” Wheatley-Billeter said.

Wheatley-Billeter directed those with questions about if, when and where they can burn to contact their local jurisdictions. The burn ban encompasses Spokane County, Spokane, Spokane Valley, Deer Park, Cheney and Airway Heights according to a city of Spokane news release, but policies can differ from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.

“Before lighting any fire, call your local agency first,” she said.