Dangerous, record-smashing heat wave to scorch millions

By Doyle Rice </p><p>and Janet Loehrke USA TODAY

A prolonged, dangerous heat wave will intensify across most of the central to eastern United States this week, the National Weather Service said Monday morning.

As part of the wave, some all-time high temperature records could be set later this week, NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center said.

In all, some 90 million Americans live where an extreme heat watch or extreme heat warning is in effect, the weather service said. In addition, tens of millions more are under the slightly less severe “heat advisory” alert.

In fact, at the height of the heat wave later this week, “at least 230 million people in the U.S. – about two-thirds of the U.S. population – could be exposed to extreme heat that could lead to health issues,” Weather.com said.

“A heat dome will develop, strengthen and grow in size over much of the central United States for an extended period through the Independence Day weekend,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski in an online forecast. “It will even expand into parts of the East for several days. At its full extent, dangerous conditions will affect more than two dozen states.”







How hot will it get?

High temperatures in the 90s to low 100s combined with high humidity will lead to heat indices of 100-110 degrees, and locally as high as 115 degrees, the weather service said.

Low temperatures only dropping into the 70s will provide little to no overnight relief.

“The combination of prolonged daytime heating and limited nighttime relief will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, especially for vulnerable populations and those without adequate cooling,” the Weather Prediction Center said in an online forecast.

AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Duffus said that “people who mind the heat will be very uncomfortable if they don’t have air conditioning.”

What is a heat dome?

Heat domes, also called ridges of high pressure or death ridges, are large bulges of sinking warm air that can stretch up to 1,000 miles in summer, driving temperatures 30 degrees above normal and creating hazardous, drying conditions that often lead to deadly, multiday heat waves, Weather.com said.

According to climatecheck.com, the term describes the “oppressive” high-pressure atmospheric systems that cause warm air to be pushed to the Earth’s surface and trapped there for long periods of time.

“The dome traps high-pressure air in one place, like the lid on a pot,” the website said.

How long will the heat wave last?

According to Weather.com, the latest forecast suggests the heat dome responsible for the heat wave will stick around, keeping much of the country baking in the heat for the Fourth of July holiday, and even beyond.

The Weather Prediction Center said the high heat may finally begin to abate from west to east this weekend, with upper temperature limits possibly restricted by clouds and thunderstorms.

Tips on keeping cool:

Drink water, more than usual, no matter how active you are. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty. Make sure your pets have plenty to drink.

Avoid sugary, alcoholic or caffeinated liquids. They can increase body fluid loss.

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible.

Take cool showers or baths.

Limit outdoor activity, especially in the middle of the day.

Use drapes or shades on windows to keep out the sun.

Limit oven and stove use to keep in-home temperatures lower.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing to improve perspiration evaporation.

What else can you do?