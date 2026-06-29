Faith and Values: How many flags makes a person a patriot?

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Several times a month, community columnists weigh in on matters of faith and values. The Faith and Values column appears Mondays, and features retired Methodist minister Paul Graves; FāVS News editor Tracy Simmons; and a guest columnist from the FāVS News ranks.

I occasionally drive down one particular street in Hillsboro, Oregon. To my right is a house with six American flags in an otherwise tastefully landscaped front yard. My use of “otherwise” implies I think the six flags are excessive; one would do just fine.

I’m sure the homeowner feels very patriotic. My question: How many flags make you a patriot? I’ve never been a “public display” patriot. One flag hanging on our house has been “show” enough.

As I consider the six-flag display, I ask my question and come up with a surprising and perhaps even controversial answer: No flag makes me a patriot. It’s how I act on behalf of patriotic values that correctly identifies me as one .

The flag is a helpful reminder of patriotic work. But it mustn’t substitute for the ongoing, relentless need to work for democracy. Which brings me to the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in Washington, D.C.

Personally, I shuddered as I anticipated the vanity-driven expressions of “patriotism” that came on President Donald Trump’s June 14 birthday bash. I wondered if he’d hug the American flag as he’s done often before.

Cage-fighting at the White House, really? Don’t get me started on “the ballroom,” the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, his “Arch de Nauseous” project, the $250 banknote with a menacing portrait of Trump or the Grand Prix race around the Washington Monument slated for August.

Vanity projects and pronouncements leading up to July 4 and beyond? All these test my resolve to be a civil-tongued patriot.

Many people are enthralled with much of what our current president does and proposes. I’m definitely not one of those people.

I use that word “enthralled” purposely. It means someone or something “fascinates me, holds me spellbound.” That’s one way to describe fanatic followers of Trump.

I recently saw Nicolle Wallace’s “Best People” interview with documentarian Ken Burns. At one point, he quoted part of Abraham Lincoln’s second Annual Message to Congress from Dec. 1, 1862. It was one month before Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

“We can succeed only by concert. It is not ‘can any of us imagine better?’ but, ‘can we all do better?’…The (Civil War) occasion is piled high with difficulty and we must rise with the occasion. As our case is new, we must think anew and act anew. We must disenthrall ourselves, and then we shall save our country.”

I was enthralled by Lincoln’s caution that we “must disenthrall ourselves …” to “save our country.” Did you know “disenthrall” means to set free from bondage, slavery or a controlling influence? Wow!

Being disenthralled means freedom from an obsession, freedom from being enchanted by something/someone, freedom from a misconception or false belief.

I share this out of deep concern for extremist believers on all sides.

An enthralled patriot who either hugs a flag – or burns a flag – needs to be disenthralled from their potentially political and emotional slavery to toxic political correctness.

So, I seriously suggest that “enthralled” patriots might need to be “disenthralled.” They need to recover from any patriotic blindness that does not act out values we trust reflect the best patriotism our history calls us to embody. When obsessed by an idea or a person, we can become enslaved by that idea and/or person.

Many of us believe Trump’s presidency is seriously dangerous. Many others believe his presidency is our country’s salvation. It’s likely we all need to be disenthralled of superficial patriotism – so together, we can find new ways to heal, and save, our country.

Please don’t show me your flags. Show me how you mean to heal our democracy.

The Rev. Paul Graves, a retired United Methodist minister, can be contacted at elderadvocates@gmail.com. Graves is a former Sandpoint resident residing in Hillsboro, Oregon.