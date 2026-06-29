Hundreds injured in weekend hooping

As thousands of people took to Spokane’s streets this weekend, a few hundred found themselves touring the inside of medical tents along with the many 3-on-3 basketball games that closed downtown streets.

This year’s Hoopfest saw 587 injuries and 537 preventive tapes administered by MultiCare healthcare professionals and volunteers, totaling 1,124 visitors treated.

Dr. Ben Welling, an orthopedic surgeon at the MultiCare Valley Hospital, worked in the medical tents during this year’s basketball extravaganza. Compared to the previous three years he served, 2026 felt markedly “busier.”

There were 84 more injuries recorded than last year, MultiCare spokesman Kevin Maloney said. The exact reasoning for the increase remains unknown, with Welling pointing out that there was no significant weather events that seemed to contribute. Maloney said it could be due to increased participation in years following the coronavirus pandemic.

MultiCare was ready, though: In addition to the free community health tents, Maloney said that providers across the state often designate time in their schedules the week after Hoopfest for surgery patients injured during the games.

44 fracturesThere were multiple hand and elbow fractures during Hoopfest this year, but the healing process will look different for each person who sustained one, Welling said. Most fractures complete their early healing process in the first six weeks, but some cases go on to require frequent surgery while others present no trouble to people at all.

20 Achilles rupturesRupturing of the Achilles tendon is one of the more severe injuries players experience annually, often (but not always) requiring surgery to heal.

“We joke that you can almost hear the synchronous ‘snap’ of Achilles at the first whistle,” Welling said.

The injury is most common in middle -aged men who engage in “weekend warrior” sporting activities, for which “Hoopfest becomes a fountain.”

If a ruptured tendon does not require surgery, the person typically must wear a cast or walking boot for around two months before a six- to 12 -month re-strengthening period.

While not an uncommon injury, Welling said there are a disproportionate number of them during Hoopfest.

19 knee injuries (ACL/PCL/MCL)Along with the Achilles ruptures, tears in knee ligaments make for a serious injury for basketball players.

Ligaments are vital for keeping a knee moving in the correct directions. A tear in one spells ‘surgery’ much more often than Achilles ruptures, Welling said.

People of all age groups are susceptible to torn ligaments, and Welling said that multiple youth suffered the injury over the weekend. Oftentimes, postsurgery treatment involves physical therapy and full recovery takes around six to 12 months.

12 dislocationsThere were many dislocated shoulders in Spokane over the weekend, Welling said.

While some people are prone to dislocations and can simply pop their joints back into place, other people can have a more “traumatic” experience and can experience nerve damage if the joint is not righted quickly.

Having doctors at the scene helped to prevent anyone needing to spend long hours in a hospital waiting room, potentially increasing their risk of nerve damage, he said.

12 concussionsConcussions have a wide variety of severity, Welling said, but none of the people he treated over the weekend needed an emergency CT scan for their head injuries. However, it is when a person with a minor concussion receives another hit to the head that the worst outcomes can arise.

“We had to have that conversation with several people who had concussions,” he said.

6 dehydrations, 104 strains/sprainsA strain or sprain is a joint injury without evidence of a fracture or ligament tear, Welling said. They typically heal well with rest and immobilization.

43 lacerations and 252 woundsA laceration involves a clean cut injury, while a wound typically is less defined (think road rash, Welling said). Medics washed, numbed and sutured lacerations, and cleaned and dressed wounds.

4 blisters, 537 tapesTaping, in the case of Hoopfest medical care, was an injury prevention measure for those who had instability with their joints, specifically their ankles, Welling said. The flexible tape goes directly onto the skin and helps to support the ligaments below.

71 other injuriesMany people who visited the MultiCare health tents were not athletes at all, Welling said. One of the ‘other’ injuries was a man who appeared to be having a heart attack. Medics gave him blood thinners and transferred him immediately to the emergency room.

“It’s almost like insurance for the community to come see broad community events,” Welling said.

All treatments were free, and patients could immediately be connected with experts on their injury. Necessary surgeries were scheduled at the booth, and with doctors visiting from the West Side , travelers were even able to connect with longer -term care teams near their home.

“It’s fun for providers,” Welling said, describing the care as a “grassroots way of delivering medicine.”

“Hoopfest has this energy to it. Everyone comes together to celebrate each other’s fitness … and it’s fun to be able to participate.”