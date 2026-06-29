Keep your pets calm this Fourth of July with 24/7 online vet care

By Jessica Moore USA TODAY

Fourth of July fireworks might be fun for people, but for your furry friends, it can mean stress, shaking, hiding and a very long night of anxiety.

That’s exactly where Dutch, an online veterinary telehealth company, steps in with a modern ​approach to pet care that brings 24/7 online access to licensed veterinarians and medication straight to your door.

Dutch includes coverage for up to five pets in a single ⁠household; both dogs and cats are welcome. The brand also aims to make getting help for your ‌pet as simple as possible with just a video ​call and no stressful clinic visits are required.

With fireworks season fast approaching, there’s no better time than now to get your pet fast and reliable support before anxiety hits hardest.

Here’s everything to know about Dutch and how to ⁠sign up for an annual membership.

Dutch is ‌a service built for real life: less waiting rooms, more reassurance and more time saved when your pet needs care the ⁠most. Plus, get care and prescriptions for more than 150 pet health issues.

For a limited time, use our exclusive code USAT35 to get 35% ‌off an annual membership (bringing the price ‌down from $132 to just $86), just in time for the loudest holiday of the summer. It’s much less than the cost of a single traditional vet visit, ⁠making access to pet health more accessible, affordable and less stressful ​for pet parents.

How does Dutch’s ⁠online ​vet care work?

Book a video consultation with a licensed veterinarian. Receive and order any prescribed treatments your vet recommends. Access ongoing care with unlimited follow-ups and support.

What day is July 4th this year?

Fourth of July 2026 ⁠falls on Saturday, July 4.

What can I do to help my pet during Fourth of July fireworks?

To effectively help with your pet’s Fourth of July fireworks anxiety, keep them ⁠indoors in a secure, quiet space and try to mask the sound with steady background noise. For pets with severe phobias, consult with your vet for targeted anti-anxiety medications.