Paraguay shocks Germany, wins on penalties in World Cup round of 32

From staff and wire services

Germany lost on World Cup penalties for the first time in history as Paraguay delivered a shock shootout win on Monday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Germany, ranked 12th in the world, had dominated much of the first half against Paraguay (ranked 33rd) without creating many chances, but fell behind when awful defending left Julio Enciso unmarked on the penalty spot to head in a goal in the 42nd minute.

Paraguay left Julian Nagelsmann’s side waiting out on the pitch for a few minutes before emerging in the second half. Nine minutes after the match did restart, Germany levelled through a Kai Havertz header.

Since winning the World Cup final in 2014, Germany had not won a knockout game and this was the first match of this tournament to go to extra time.

Germany thought they had taken the lead in the first-half of extra time only for Jonathan Tah’s header to be controversially ruled out by referee Jalal Jayed after a VAR review as Paraguay, who were beaten 4-1 by the USMNT in the group stage, took the game to penalties.

Germany had scored each of their past 15 penalties at a World Cup but Orlando Gill saved Havertz’s first and Mauricio scored for Paraguay to put them ahead.

Gill pounded his gloves together before Joshua Kimmich rolled in for 1-1, but Gustavo Gomez made it 2-1.

Jamal Musiala put his penalty past a dancing Gill before Matías Galarza rolled in for 3-2 and then Gill saved from Nick Woltemade.

Antonio Sanabria could have won it but shot wide, then Nadiem Amiri made it 3-3 and Manuel Neuer saved from Fabian Balbuena in an extraordinary twist.

Tah, whose header had been disallowed remember, then blazed over the bar for Germany and Jose Canale blasted in the winner.

It is the fourth-biggest knockout shock by rankings since they began in 1992.

Paraguay will likely need an even bigger upset in the round 16 when it faces either France or Sweden.

Brazil strikes late

Brazil substitute Gabriel Martinelli struck in stoppage time to complete a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over Japan in the World Cup last 32.

Record five-times winners Brazil, whose World Cup title drought stands at 24 years, had gone behind to Mainz midfielder Kaishū Sano’s first international goal just before the half-hour mark.

Brazil looked stunned but returned for the second half with renewed vigour and starlet Endrick off the bench.

Casemiro had a header cleared off the line but moments later headed in the leveller from Gabriel’s cross having just avoided being offside.

The 56-minute equalizer was quickly followed by Vinícius Júnior hitting the post after a wavy run to thrill the Brazil fans inside the cavernous Houston stadium.

Brazil kept probing and Japan could not get out of their half, yet the Samurai Blue rearguard looked like it might force extra-time.

But Arsenal winger Martinelli found a modicum of space in the box and his effort went in off the post five minutes into injury time.

In the last 16 in New Jersey on Sunday, Carlo Ancelotti’s Seleção face Ivory Coast or Norway. Their last-32 game is on Tuesday.