Roadless rule debate now in Congress, too

By Eric Barker Lewiston Tribune

Legislative efforts to repeal protections on 45 million acres of roadless forests across the United States have emerged at the same time the Trump administration’s move to ax the national roadless rule seems to be hung up in bureaucracy.

The administrative effort, essentially a rulemaking process designed to repeal the 2001 rule that forbids most roadbuilding in inventoried roadless areas, went through initial public scoping last fall. The next step is for the Department of Agriculture, likely through the U.S. Forest Service, to write a draft environmental impact statement outlining the possible consequences to people and ecosystems.

But the proposed rule has been sitting at the Office of Management and Budget, an interim stop before initiation of the EIS.

In the meantime, Republican members of Congress have taken up the mantle. In May, Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyoming, introduced legislation that says the existing rule “shall have no force or effect.” Earlier this month, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, amended a wildfire bill sponsored by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, that uses the same “no force or effect” language.

Two of the three efforts would leave intact Idaho’s roadless rule that protects more than 9 million acres of undeveloped forests in the Gem State. The administrative repeal is targeting the national rule only and doesn’t include special rules crafted for roadless areas in Idaho and Colorado.

The Lee amendment specifically states it would not apply to Idaho or Colorado. Hageman’s bill doesn’t mention the rules specific to Idaho and Colorado — but it does include language saying the “Secretary of Agriculture may not take any action to propose, finalize, implement, administer, or enforce any rule substantially similar” to the national rule.

Josh Hicks of the Wilderness Society said there is a question whether the phrase “substantially similar” might loop in Idaho and Colorado. The conservation organization opposes repeal and sees all three efforts as a threat. Hicks said the administrative effort might have the most legs even if it appears stalled at the moment.

The legislative effort, if successful, would likely require another act of Congress before roadless protections could be reinstated.

“That is why we are taking the legislative threat pretty seriously,” he said.

Politics

Hageman’s bill thus far hasn’t been attached to other legislation and hasn’t advanced beyond the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Federal Lands. Barrasso’s wildfire bill had bipartisan support and looked promising. But Lee’s amendment changed that. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, called the amendment a poison pill. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, said the roadless rule allows fuel reduction projects and is popular in his state. He added that adequate funding and staffing of the Forest Service would solve more problems than repealing the rule.

“We took a previously largely bipartisan, constructive wildfire effort and now it has become a partisan pitched battle over repealing the roadless (rule),” he said. “That is a poster child for how not to get successful legislation done.”

Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, took time during the hearing to champion the virtues of the Idaho rule that he ushered through the rulemaking process during his brief time as governor in 2006 and 2007.

“In Idaho we had a governor who had vision at the time and even more wisdom and brought together at the table a collaborative group that represented the entire spectrum …” he said until interrupted by some of his chortling colleagues.

“Who was that?” they asked about the wise governor.

“Well, history will record that, history will record that,” he said before an off-camera senator said it was Risch.

The national roadless rule was written during the Clinton administration but later altered by the George W. Bush administration to allow state governors to craft federal rules covering roadless areas in their states.

Idaho’s rule covers 9.3 million acres in five broad management themes offering various levels of protection, some more permissive and some more restrictive. Risch said it’s provided certainty over what had been a controversial subject.

“This can be done but it takes real hard work and it takes a collaborative effort,” he said. “I would urge that every state that has roadless in it, you get a collaborative movement going and you get a deal done. We stopped these lawsuits and we stopped wasting our time on this as we fight back and forth.”

The incentive for fighting would likely return if the national rule is repealed. The rule was controversial as it was being debated more than 20 years ago. People objected to its one-size-fits-all design and feared it would harm the timber industry. Others argued there is plenty of timber to be harvested from roaded sections of national forests and that the rule protects important fish and wildlife habitat.

Beyond conservation groups like the Wilderness Society, some hunting and fishing organizations that have more influence with Republicans than traditional environmental groups have lobbied against repeal. Among them are the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and the outdoor lifestyle company MeatEater, which see roadless areas as essential for protecting high-quality habitat for species like elk, mule deer, salmon, steelhead and other cold-water fish.

“I think we could have a healthy conversation about ways to improve the roadless rule or ways the roadless rule could protect these great ecosystems without being hugely prohibitive on communities, but that is not what we get with a full repeal,” said Dan Wilson, of Spokane, and a member of the Washington chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers. “I struggle with some of the arguments for repealing it. I spend a lot of time in my local national forest. We have a bevy of front country with a wood basket available if you improve some of the other bureaucratic efficiencies. We don’t need to go into the higher elevation backcountry punching roads in to get timber. Punching roads in is a good way to get more fire in the backcountry.”