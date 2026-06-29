Starbucks is bringing back the S’mores Frappuccino. Here’s when

By Gabe Hauari USA Today

The S’mores Frappuccino is back at Starbucks.

The popular limited-time drink will make its first appearance in six years, according to Starbucks, driven by “popular demand from customers and baristas.”

The Frappuccino will debut alongside the new S’mores Cold Brew, Marshmallow Cold Foam and a new Iced S’mores Chai, according to the coffee chain. Starbucks will release the drinks to rewards members Tuesday, followed by full availability Wednesday. The drinks will be available for a limited time, Starbucks said in a news release.

The S’mores Frappuccino features a blend of marshmallow flavored whipped cream, milk chocolate sauce and graham cracker flavor layered with coffee and ice, then finished with a cloud of marshmallow whipped cream and a graph crumble topping.

The Iced S’mores Chai is made with chai tea infused with cozy spices, blended with notes of toasted marshmallow, milk chocolate and graham cracker, according to Starbucks. The S’mores Cold Brew is made with Starbucks cold brew, topped with marshmallow-flavored cold foam and finished with a crosshatch of chocolate drizzle and a sprinkle of graham cracker topping.

“This beverage is not just about recreating the flavor of a favorite treat, it’s about recreating a feeling – the joy of summer connection with friends,” said Lisa Beckman, director of the beverage development team at Starbucks, in a news release. “Then we brought that idea to life through a delicious Frappuccino, layering flavors and textures to create a multi-sensory and emotional experience.”

Blended Energy Refreshers to join the menu on July 14





In addition to the S’mores-themed beverages, Starbucks is introducing new Blended Energy Refreshers to its menu beginning July 14.

According to the company, the beverages combine “bright fruit flavors with either lemonade or coconut milk and are then blended with ice and real fruit pieces for a refreshing twist.”

Flavors include the Blended Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Energy Refresher and a Blended Mango Strawberry Lemonade Energy Refresher. A new Blended Pink Energy Drink will also hit menus this summer with a new merchandise collection inspired by the drink.

The merchandise includes colorful drinkware and accessories and will b e available in coffeehouses beginning July 7, according to Starbucks.