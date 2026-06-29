This day in history: Shooting death of 15-year-old considered self-defense. Arctic explorer greeted by thousands at Spokane depot
From 1976: The fatal shooting of Daniel L. Gerard, 15, by a Spokane police officer was ruled self-defense, and an inquest was not warranted, according to prosecuting attorney Don Brockett and coroner Lois R. Shanks.
Gerard was being sought as a parole violator and runaway. When Officer Robert E. Alderson ordered Gerard to stop, Gerard ran and then turned and fired a .22 revolver at Alderson, according to a witness, a boy who was with Gerard at the time. Alderson then returned fire.
Brockett and Shanks said in a joint announcement that an inquest was unnecessary because “there is no dispute concerning the event in question.”
From 1926: Capt. Roald Amundsen, the famed Arctic explorer, made a stop in Spokane at the Great Northern Depot. Hundreds of people gathered to get a glimpse of Amundsen, one of the biggest celebrities in the world at the time.
He had just “completed a history-making flight over the North Pole in the dirigible Norge.”
He was “jostled to and fro by the ever-increasing crowd,” but he “maintained a poise which would cause a less patient man to frown and seek escape,” the Spokane Chronicle wrote.
“I am again pleased to be back in America and extend a hearty greeting to all,” he told the gathered crowd.
His visit was a short one. He was on the train platform only about 20 minutes before his train continued on its way.
Also on this day
(From onthisday.com)
1613: William Shakespeare’s Globe Theater burns down in London.
1964: Civil Rights Act of 1964 passes the Senate after 60-day filibuster.