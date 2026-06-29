This day in history: Shooting death of 15-year-old considered self-defense. Arctic explorer greeted by thousands at Spokane depot

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: The fatal shooting of Daniel L. Gerard, 15, by a Spokane police officer was ruled self-defense, and an inquest was not warranted, according to prosecuting attorney Don Brockett and coroner Lois R. Shanks.

Gerard was being sought as a parole violator and runaway. When Officer Robert E. Alderson ordered Gerard to stop, Gerard ran and then turned and fired a .22 revolver at Alderson, according to a witness, a boy who was with Gerard at the time. Alderson then returned fire.

Brockett and Shanks said in a joint announcement that an inquest was unnecessary because “there is no dispute concerning the event in question.”

Noted Arctic explorer Capt. Roald Amundsen was greeted by thousands at the Great Northern Railway depot in Spokane. (Spokane Daily Chronicle Archives)

From 1926: Capt. Roald Amundsen, the famed Arctic explorer, made a stop in Spokane at the Great Northern Depot. Hundreds of people gathered to get a glimpse of Amundsen, one of the biggest celebrities in the world at the time.

He had just “completed a history-making flight over the North Pole in the dirigible Norge.”

He was “jostled to and fro by the ever-increasing crowd,” but he “maintained a poise which would cause a less patient man to frown and seek escape,” the Spokane Chronicle wrote.

“I am again pleased to be back in America and extend a hearty greeting to all,” he told the gathered crowd.

His visit was a short one. He was on the train platform only about 20 minutes before his train continued on its way.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1613: William Shakespeare’s Globe Theater burns down in London.

1964: Civil Rights Act of 1964 passes the Senate after 60-day filibuster.