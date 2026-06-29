U.S. Supreme Court allows ballots received after election day to be counted

Voters in Washington and a dozen other states can continue counting ballots received after Election Day.

In a 5-4 ruling announced Monday morning, Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson in upholding a Mississippi election law that allows ballots received by mail up to five days after Election Day to be counted as long as they were postmarked on or before Election Day.

The ruling means that there will not be a change to the deadline to submit ballots in Washington.

“The electorate’s choice is made when voting is complete, not when ballots are received,” Coney Barret wrote in the decision.

Washington is one of 13 other states – along with the District of Columbia – where ballots are counted as long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day.

The case was closely watched by candidates, political parties and election officials in Washington, who worried that thousands of votes could be invalidated in the November election due to their late arrival.

Following the ruling, Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said the decision was “a victory for all Washington voters.”

“The ruling upholds our longstanding ballot return rules, which support accessible and fair elections. Washington’s ballot return deadline means that the thousands of voters whose ballots are postmarked on time but received after Election Day still have their voices heard,” Hobbs said. “We will continue our record of safe and secure elections in the upcoming midterm.”

Washington state Attorney General Nick Brown called the decision a “major win for voters and a firm rebuke of Donald Trump’s strategy to take control of states’ voting systems” in a statement Monday.

“The court made clear what I and others have been saying: ‘Nothing in the federal election-day statutes requires ballots to be received by election day.’ State laws govern when ballots must be received and counted,” Brown said. “It’s not the President’s business.”