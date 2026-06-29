Will Trump attend Seattle World Cup match if USMNT advances?

By Sofia Schwarzwalder Seattle Times

King County International Airport has advised a local company about the possibility of a presidential or vice presidential temporary flight restriction on July 6 in Seattle if the U.S. advances to the round of 16 World Cup match that day.

“We have been advised by King County Airport that there is the possibility of a presidential or vice presidential temporary flight restriction if the U.S. team reaches the round of 16 (match),” David Gudgel, the President of Kenmore Air said on Monday morning.

The White House did not immediately respond to The Seattle Times’ inquiry on Monday morning. President Donald Trump has yet to be seen at a World Cup match this summer.

The U.S. Men’s National Team is set to play Bosnia-Herzegovina in a round of 32 match on Wednesday. The teams face off in the Bay Area, and whoever wins will advance to Seattle’s July 6 round of 16 match.

The local World Cup matches have brought celebration, excitement, traffic disruptions and recording-breaking numbers of people around Seattle and on the city’s public transportation. The arrival of the President or Vice President and their security would likely cause significant delays.

Earlier this month, Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to attend the NBA Finals at Game 3 in New York City. His attendance caused the cancellation of the watch party outside Madison Square Garden, long security waits and additional road closures.

For now, these temporary flight restrictions are being talked about as possibilities, not something that is guaranteed to happen even if the U.S. wins. While it remains unclear if Trump or Vice President JD Vance would actually attend a July 6 game featuring the U.S., Cameron Satterfield, the communications manager for the King County Department of Executive Services, said that information would likely come shortly after the outcome of Wednesday’s game to allow enough time for preparations.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was seen at Seattle Stadium for the U.S. vs. Australia match on June 19. Energy Secretary Chris Wright was also present.

“There’s been no official announcement of a potential federal VIP visit for the July 6 World Cup match,” Satterfield said. “However, Kenmore Air as both a fixed base operator (FBO) and air carrier at KCIA would need to let their customers know well before time that their flight(s) might be impacted by a presidential or VP TFR.”

TFR notices are posted online. Currently, there is no presidential or vice presidential notice posted for July 6 in Washington.

Trump has not visited Seattle as a sitting president. His campaign made stops in Spokane, Lynden and Everett in 2016. Vance also has not made a formal visit to Seattle so far in his term.

Former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris both made visits to Seattle in May 2024 while campaigning for reelection. During Biden’s visit, he flew into Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

A flight restriction was issued around Sea-Tac from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., with air traffic stopping for 30 minutes before arrival and lasting until the plane had parked. Traffic snarled in the Greater Seattle Area, especially for those traveling north and south.

Kenmore Air, which operates land plane and seaplane flights to various locations from Seattle, notified customers who have July 6 flights booked that there might be travel impacts on that day.

Gudgel explained that the level of impact depends on the type of TFR. For the President, the TFR typically has an outer ring of 30 nautical miles, Gudgel said. A vice presidential TFR often has a five-mile radius. TFRs are unique to each situation and can have varying restrictions.

A presidential visit would shut down all of Kenmore Air’s operations whereas a vice presidential visit would allow some of their locations to operate, according to Gudgel.

Regarding traffic, the Secret Service has the ability to close freeways and streets during presidential and vice presidential visits.

July 6 will be the sixth and final World Cup match hosted in Seattle. If the U.S. advances to the round of 16, it will be the second time the team plays in the city this World Cup. They last beat Australia 2-0 on June 19.

Seattle Times D.C. correspondent Anumita Kaur contributed to this report.