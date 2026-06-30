A Grip on Sports: This time Wednesday there will be a Pac-12 that seems as close to normal as one can expect considering the shape of modern college athletics

A GRIP ON SPORTS • This is it. The final day without a Pac-12 Conference of substantial size. The reworked, rebuilt, re-energized Pac-12 launches tomorrow.

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• How many years has there been a Pac-12?

The conference traces its roots to December 2, 1915, when Oregon State, Washington, Oregon and California came together in Portland’s Imperial Hotel to form a league. Washington State came aboard two years later, Stanford a year after that.

In 1922, USC joined. As did Idaho. Montana? It signed on in 1924.The final piece was UCLA, which did not join until 1928. The Pacific Coast Conference stayed with that configuration until 1950, when the Griz decided it was more appropriate to play with like-minded Rocky Mountain schools instead of the beach boys.

The 1950s ended with a scandal. Players at Cal, Washington, USC and UCLA were receiving money to play. The horror. The conference broke apart, with those four schools, along with Stanford in just a few weeks, banding together as the AAWC, which kept the Rose Bowl affiliation and, thus, the Pac-12’s lineage. The Big Five, as it was affectionately known, became the Big Six in 1962, when WSU signed on. Yep, adding the school from Pullman was a big deal back then. It’s neighbors to the east? Idaho was shunned and had to find a new conference to call home.

The Oregon schools were holdouts – the money scandal fallout had to be ironed out – until 1964, when they came aboard. And the Pac-8 was born, though that name wasn’t officially adopted until 1968.

Ten years later the conference expanded away from the coast once more to add landlocked Arizona and Arizona State. The Pac-10 started in 1979. And became the Pac-12 in 2011 when two more Rocky Mountain-based schools, Utah and Colorado, came on.

Then it all fell apart. The reasons and repercussions and regurgitations have dominated the narrative the past few years, with the conference’s flame kept alight by Herculean efforts based in Pullman and Corvallis.

Wednesday those efforts bear fruit.

San Diego State, Boise State, Fresno State, Utah State and Colorado State join from the Mountain West. Texas State enters from the Sun Belt. Gonzaga leaves the WCC and moves over. The conference has a footing, has a commissioner (Teresa Gould), a headquarters and, most importantly these days, a media-rights package.

It isn’t the old Pac-12. It is just the latest iteration, adding one more to the at least 13 core groups that has existed since that December day in Portland. The longest lasting one, the original PCC, stayed intact for 32 years. But change has been the constant for the past 111 years. Which begs the question, how long will this one thrive? Or survive?

Only a fool would try to answer that. Or maybe Marty McFly. The future of all college athletics is so cloudy, so transient, even the idea of conference affiliation can’t be counted upon. One would have to power up the flux capacitor to accurately foresee the Pac-12’s next decade.

All that is certain is tomorrow at this time there will be a Pac-12 Conference that includes members in seven states. Eight schools that play football. Gonzaga makes nine basketball-playing institutions. Fourteen other mainly West Coast schools will be affiliates, competing under the league banner in men’s wrestling, baseball, men’s soccer and women’s gymnastics.

It’s not a powerful group, in the definition of that word that has become college athletics dogma, but it is solid. As solid as anything can be considered in an ecosystem rocked by tremors yearly.

And that’s a huge win.

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WSU: Kyle Williams is about to enter his second season with the New England Patriots. How will it go for the former Washington State standout? … We will be making a labeling change tomorrow but for one last time, elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner has a Mercury News column on how the two Northwest schools kept the conference’s legacy alive. … We linked this Fresno Bee story when it ran in that paper. It is on the S-R site today. It looks at the conference’s financials and relates them to its status in the football hierarchy. … The Corvallis newspaper has a Pac-12 rebirth story. … So does the San Diego one. … Colorado State is happy to be joining another new conference. … John Canzano posted a mailbag Monday. … Who wins with the redshirt rule dying? … Deion Sanders is feeling good a year after his cancer surgery. His Colorado team will face Utah this season. … Cal has agreed to a new three-year contract with football general manager Ron Rivera. … Arizona State’s road schedule is challenging. … Boise State’s turf replacement project is on schedule. … In basketball news, Utah is looking to remodel the Huntsman Center. … JuJu Watkins is back working out with the USC women. … Finally, the Trojans have more than two athletes/coaches that deserve to be in any hall of fame. Heck, the school had the most-successful baseball coach of all time.

EWU: The school continues to resurface Roos Field, with the major impetus rebuilding and repairing the track as well as redoing the red football turf. Dan Thompson has this update on the work. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, how does a nonconference football schedule come together? Probably in different ways at different schools. But here is how Montana’s came together this season.

Hoopfest: It happens every early summer. Not just the event, but a bunch of folks going down with injuries.

Seahawks: Want to bid on the Hawks? You reportedly have until Monday to put your bid in. After running all of my financials again, I decided I was about $10 billion short. Give or take a couple Bs.

Mariners: George Kirby stifled the Angels for eight innings. Cole Young hit two home runs as the offense had its best output in weeks. And the M’s opened their homestand with a come-from-behind win over L.A., 6-2. … The fact Dan Wilson has a 54% winning percentage seems to be enough for Jerry Dipoto. And for Matt Calkins in the Times. … The roster churn continues. … Josh Naylor’s “conversation” with Austin Hedges on Sunday is national news. … The American League is there for the taking.

Kraken: A couple original franchise members could leave in free agency.

World Cup: We all should have known Paraguay was really good. After all, the country stayed within three goals of the U.S. in group play. That seemed impressive. Jokes aside, what the team did Monday was impressive. Paraguay eliminated Germany in penalties, the first time the Germans had lost in a World Cup tiebreaking shootout. … The major upset was followed by another one, albeit minor. Morocco knocked out the Netherlands, utilizing the Dutch Kryptonite, penalties. … The one favorite to move on? Brazil, which rallied from an early Japanese goal to win 2-1. … The U.S. team’s Kryptonite? European teams. Tomorrow’s match features one in Bosnia-Herzegovina. … The match, in Santa Clara, is probably the biggest soccer event in Bay Area history. … The Seattle organizers are making contingency plans for a presidential visit if the U.S. team wins Wednesday.

Tennis: Wimbledon is underway. Serena Williams is about to take Centre Court (9 a.m., ESPN).

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• The past couple years have been an adventure for the folks in Pullman and Corvallis. And at the Pac-12 headquarters. And in courtrooms. And here too. For my part, I’m sure of one thing. Going through such tumult again isn’t something I would appreciate. But it probably will be on the agenda sometime the next decade. In some form. Me being be around to cover it? That’s a longshot. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service