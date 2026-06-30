Airbnb must face Los Angeles lawsuit alleging price gouging during 2025 wildfires

By Jonathan Stempel Reuters

Airbnb must face a lawsuit by the city of Los Angeles, which accused the home rental company of price gouging during ​the January 2025 wildfires in southern California, City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto said on Tuesday.

Judge Robert Broadbelt of ⁠the California Superior Court ruled that even if it is hosts ‌who set prices, Los Angeles’ allegations ​that Airbnb’s advertising those prices and charging for rentals violated California’s penal code and Los Angeles’ municipal code.

The lawsuit filed in July accused Airbnb ⁠of illegally raising rental prices on ‌more than 2,600 properties, ‌violating a California law that prohibits prices of essential goods and services from rising ⁠more than 10% following a state of emergency.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s declaration of a state of ‌emergency in Los Angeles ‌triggered the state’s anti-gouging law, and it has been extended several times.

An Airbnb spokesperson said the company ⁠disputes the “inaccurate allegations” in the lawsuit, but ​supports Los Angeles’ recovery ⁠and ​rebuilding efforts.

Airbnb has said that the company, Chief Executive Brian Chesky and the nonprofit Airbnb.org contributed nearly $30 million to fire recovery efforts, including ⁠free emergency housing to nearly 24,000 people.

Feldstein Soto challenged Airbnb’s offering that it hosts a “Smart Pricing” tool, which ⁠when turned on lets the San Francisco-based company adjust and advertise prices based on demand.

The Southern California wildfires killed at least 31 people ⁠and destroyed or damaged ‌more than 16,000 structures, charring an ​area ‌larger than Paris.

Much of the damage came from ​the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades and the Eaton Fire in Altadena.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese and Mark Porter)