Bryan Woo turns in another outstanding outing at home as Mariners beat Angels

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

Bryan Woo’s best performance didn’t come on the mound Tuesday night.

Though the Mariners right-hander was outstanding as usual in his home ballpark. After holding the Angels scoreless over the first six innings, Woo set a franchise record for consecutive scoreless innings pitched at T-Mobile Park at 32 1/3 innings, setting the tone in the Mariners’ 8-3 victory over the Angels.

It gave the Mariners a series win in this unique four-day, three-game series with Wednesday being off due to the World Cup game at Lumen Field.

The Mariners’ offense provided ample run support, scoring a combined eight runs in the sixth and seventh innings … without hitting a homer. That’s not a typo. The Mariners did it with singles and doubles and hitting with runners in scoring position.

Woo’s dominance at T-Mobile continued this season. In eight starts, he’s now 6-0 with a 2.10 ERA. In 51 1/3 innings pitched, he’s struck out 57 and walked nine while opponents are batting under .150 in those outings.

But the best part of Woo’s day came hours before he took the mound at 6:40 p.m. for the first pitch. He arrived earlier at T-Mobile than usual for a start day because he was hosting a “reverse-signing” event with patients from Seattle Children’s Hospital. It’s the second year in a row that he’s hosted the event where the Mariners print out dozens of baseball cards with the images of each of the kids on them. They line the kids and the cards up at a long table where they autograph them and present them to Mariners players. Of course, the Mariners players all sign jerseys and their own cards to give to the kids.

Julio Rodriguez, Logan Gilbert, Bryce Miller, Emerson Hancock and Josh Simpson joined Woo for the event.

Woo has worn custom cleats that were decorated by patients at Seattle Children’s in his recent outings.

“Anytime our guys do stuff in the community, it’s important,” manager Dan Wilson said. “With Bryan today, on the day of a start, feeling just the compassion that he has for the kids here at Children’s Hospital, and doing a reverse signing. Just really cool, and all the support he got from his teammates as well. So just a really cool moment. Bryan and the guys we’re kind enough to go down there, so just a really cool event for everybody. It’s always great to see the way these guys can impact the community, I think, it’s ultimately the importance of what they do.””