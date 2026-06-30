Dallas Mavericks exercise team option of former Gonzaga point guard Ryan Nembhard

The Dallas Mavericks are bringing in a new front office and brand new coaching staff, but former Gonzaga point guard Ryan Nembhard won’t have to look for a new home as he prepares for his second season in the NBA.

Despite Nembhard’s NBA career starting on a two-way contract, the Mavericks liked what they saw from the savvy playmaker last season – enough to convert the guard’s agreement into a standard contract midway through his rookie year.

On Monday, Dallas exercised Nembhard’s team option, guaranteeing the former Zag another season with the Western Conference franchise, even as the Mavericks rebuild with new president Masai Ujiri, recently-appointed general manager Mike Schmitz and first-year coach Dusty May.

Nembhard went undrafted in 2025, but targeted the Mavericks as his preferred free agent destination and quickly signed a two-way contract as soon as the second round concluded.

The Mavericks waived veteran guard Tyus Jones in February to open up a full-time roster spot for Nembhard, who has his two-way deal converted to a standard contract for the final two months of the season.

Nembhard played in 60 games for the Mavericks as a rookie, starting 27 times while averaging 6.6 points per game, 5.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds. The rookie shot 41.5% from the field, 35.6% from the 3-point line and 80.6% from the free throw line.

Gonzaga’s record-holder for assists in a single season, Nembhard continued making history in the NBA, dishing out a 23 assists in the Mavericks’ season-ending 149-128 blowout of Chicago. Nembhard’s performance set the franchise record for assists in a regulation game and fell two shy of the single-game record of 25 set by former Mavericks coach Jason Kidd in a double-overtime game in 1996.

The 23-year-old Nembhard is currently in Toronto with older brother Andrew, a former Gonzaga standout who’s now with the Indiana Pacers, as Canada’s national team prepares for upcoming FIBA World Cup qualifying games. After the younger Nembhard completes his national team assignment, he’s expected to report to Las Vegas to compete at NBA Summer League with the Mavericks. A third former Zag, Kyle Wiltjer, is also on Canada’s roster for the World Cup qualifiers.

Dallas made a surprising move earlier this month when it hired May, the former Michigan coach, to replace Kidd as the organization’s head coach. During a run to the national championship this past April in Indianapolis, May and the Wolverines pummeled Gonzaga 101-61 to win the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.