Former Gonzaga forward Zach Collins reaches two-year, $17 million extension with Bulls

Zach Collins will stay put in Chicago for at least the next two seasons after the former Gonzaga forward agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the Bulls.

Collins, who’s preparing to enter his ninth season in the NBA, signed a two-year, $17 million deal with the Bulls on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The Bulls confirmed Collins’ extension shortly after Charania’s report on Tuesday, but did not specify the details of his new contract.

The forward’s agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, hashed out a new deal with the Bulls in recent days to keep Collins out of the free agency market and in Chicago for at least the foreseeable future.

A one-and-done player at Gonzaga who helped the Bulldogs reach the 2017 national championship game, Collins was selected No. 10 overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The 28-year-old forward has played in 388 career games, but only 38 over the last two seasons with Chicago after being traded from San Antonio during the 2024-25 season.

Collins was sidelined to start the 2025-26 season by a wrist injury and played just 10 games before suffering a toe injury that required season-ending surgery. He averaged 9.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in his limited time on the court.

Injuries have impacted Collins’ career dating back to the player’s first three seasons in Portland. Although he made 77 appearances during the 2018-19 season, Collins hasn’t played in more than 70 games in any of his other seven seasons in the league.

The veteran played in 64 total games two seasons ago, making 36 appearances with San Antonio before he was dealt to Chicago at the trade deadline. Collins played in 28 games with the Bulls, averaging 6.4 ppg and 4.5 rpg for the season.