Fourth of July celebration starts Wednesday in Riverfront Park

Local Fourth of July festivities will be on par with past years, said Spokane parks spokesperson Fianna Dickson.

The main event, a $30,000 fireworks display, will begin around 10 p.m. Saturday. The show is sponsored by ICCU , Coca Cola and Michelob Ultra.

Prior to the fireworks, concerts will be held by Masterclass Big Band at 5:30 p.m. and the Spokane Symphony at 8:45 p.m.

In addition to the typical festivities, officials will rededicate the Clocktower in the park, which will chime again after being silent for almost a decade, according to a parks news release.

Dickson said the city expects about 35,000 people to attend the fireworks show, similar to previous years.

Last year, fireworks in the park were marred by a false rumor of an active shooter. The show was paused as the panicked crowd fled. By the time it restarted, fireworks went off above a nearly empty park.

The Spokane Police Department will have officers posted around the park directing traffic, Officer Daniel Strassenberg, spokesperson for the department said.

The Riverfront Park summer carnival will run for five days starting Wednesday. It will be open 4 to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Though admission is free, customers wanting to experience the carnival rides will have to purchase wristbands for $48 or pay for individual rides which range from $5 to $8.