Idaho drivers will no longer need registration stickers starting July 1

By Lewiston Tribune Lewiston Tribune, Idaho

Two major changes to Idaho’s vehicle registration system take effect Wednesday, eliminating annual registration stickers and transitioning drivers to permanent license plates.

Under House Bill 533, the state will no longer issue or require registration stickers on license plates. Drivers must still renew their vehicle registration on schedule, but a valid license plate and current registration now satisfy state law, according to a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department. Officials estimate the change will save the state about $300,000 annually in materials and production.

Idaho is also moving to permanent license plates, meaning drivers will only need to replace plates if they become damaged or too worn for law enforcement to read.

Law enforcement will continue verifying registration electronically during traffic stops. The changes do not apply to off-highway vehicles, boats, snowmobiles and other vehicles regulated by Idaho Parks and Recreation, which will still require registration stickers, according to the news release.