Judge blocks Pentagon from requiring escorts for journalists

By BrieAnna J. Frank USA Today

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the Pentagon from enforcing its policy requiring journalists to be escorted through the premises at all times.

In his opinion, U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman said the country’s founders “believed that the nation’s security requires a free press and an informed people and that such security is endangered by governmental suppression of political speech.”

“As our country ​celebrates its 250th anniversary this very week, that principle must not be abandoned now,” he wrote.

The legal battle started when the Pentagon implemented a press policy in October 2025 that said journalists who “solicit” information not approved for public release ⁠could lose press access to the building. Experts told USA TODAY at the time that the policy raised First Amendment questions but said courts would ultimately have to decide if the policy was ‌unconstitutional.

The New York Times first sued over the matter in December. Friedman blocked the Pentagon from implementing ​the policy in March, which prompted the Department of War, formally the Department of Defense, to establish an interim policy that shuttered journalists’ longtime workspace and required the press to be escorted through the building.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said at the time that a “new and improved press workspace will be established in ⁠an annex facility outside the Pentagon, but still on Pentagon grounds, and ‌will be available when ready.” Press ‌freedom groups condemned the revamped policy and accused the Pentagon of violating the judge’s order.

Friedman concurred in an April 9 ruling, saying the Pentagon “invoked slightly different language to achieve that same unconstitutional result.”

The New ⁠York Times filed a second lawsuit in May, saying the escort requirement was “unreasonable because it imposes significant burdens on reporters’ newsgathering” and “wholly unnecessary in view of the long history and tradition of unescorted press access.”

Friedman wrote in ‌his June 30 opinion that the New ‌York Times was likely to succeed in arguing that the escort requirement violates the First Amendment in part through being retaliatory.

He said Pentagon officials’ public statements about mainstream news outlets — including Secretary Pete Hegseth’s remark comparing what he called ⁠the “legacy Trump-hating press” to biblical “Pharisees” — are “powerful evidence of the Department’s retaliatory motive” in implementing ​the policy.

Parnell said the Pentagon would ⁠appeal the ​decision in a June 30 X post.

“Unescorted access to the Pentagon allowed journalists to observe activity patterns and develop relationships that contributed to repeated unauthorized disclosures of operational plans and intelligence,” he said. “The court’s order effectively restores that risky environment at a time when protecting our ⁠military’s secrets is more critical than ever.”

New York Times spokesperson Charlie Stadtlander said Friedman’s order “reaffirms the First Amendment rights of the press to cover the Pentagon without restrictions designed to prevent the public from knowing what the ⁠military is doing.”

“We are pleased that the district court has, once again, put a stop to the Department’s continued unconstitutional efforts to restrict independent reporting about the Pentagon,” Theodore J. Boutrous, Jr. of Gibson Dunn, the law firm representing the New York Times in the case, said. “The ⁠Department’s Interim Policy, including its ‘escort requirement,’ is exactly ‌what the district court found it to be: retaliation against The ​Times for exercising ‌its First Amendment rights.”

BrieAnna Frank is a First Amendment reporter at USA Today. Reach her at bjfrank@usatoday.com.

USA ​TODAY’s coverage of First Amendment issues is funded through a collaboration between the Freedom Forum and Journalism Funding Partners. Funders do not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA Today

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