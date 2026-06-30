July 4 events on National Mall to have heightened security this year

Nembers of the National Guard block off a street outside of the Great American State Fair this week. (Tyler M. Andrews/The Washington Post)

By Salvador Rizzo Washington Post

Federal law enforcement agencies and D.C. police are deploying a range of protective measures - including security checkpoints, road closures, anti-drone units and SWAT teams - for this year’s marquee July 4 celebration on the National Mall, which is expected to draw tens of thousands to the capital on Saturday for the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding.

The traditional fireworks show on the grounds of the Washington Monument will be under heightened security this year, for the first time designated as a national special security event, allowing authorities to access a wide swath of law enforcement resources.

Secret Service and FBI officials said at a news conference this month that multiple agencies also were providing bomb technicians, countersnipers and medical personnel to stand by during “A Salute to America.” Authorities are also monitoring intelligence for potential threats to the event, they said.

The Fourth of July celebration will feature military flyovers, musical performances and remarks by President Donald Trump, capped by 45 minutes of fireworks starting at 11 p.m.

The outdoor space around the Washington Monument holds a maximum 150,000 people and is expected to reach capacity, officials said.

“At this time, we are not tracking any credible threats related to the July Fourth event, but we always remain vigilant,” Darren Cox, head of the FBI’s Washington field office, said at a news conference Monday.

Federal officials noted that they recently foiled a plot by several defendants who are alleged to have used an encrypted messaging application to discuss targeting an Ultimate Fighting Championship event that was held on White House grounds earlier this month. Eight men have been arrested as part of that probe.

Earlier this year, a lone gunman was subdued and arrested near the White House correspondents’ dinner. The suspect has been charged with attempting to assassinate Trump and firing a shotgun at a Secret Service officer, who was not seriously injured.

Fencing has been erected all along the National Mall’s perimeter to control access to the July Fourth festivities. Security checkpoints open Saturday at 1 p.m., located on 14th Street and Constitution Ave. NW and 14th Street and Independence Ave. SW.

Attendees must undergo an airport-like screening and pass through a magnetometer, officials said. ID will not be required. Each person is allowed to bring one see-through, gallon-size bag, or a small clutch or purse. While blankets are allowed, coolers and folding chairs are not, according to organizers.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said roads and waterways will be heavily restricted around the site of the National Mall, with full closures of sections of the Anacostia and Potomac rivers for the first time this year.

Federal officials said they are surging the law enforcement resources being deployed for the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding.

Tara McLeese, the head of the Secret Service’s D.C. office, said at a news conference Monday that “hundreds of federal agents and officers, including Secret Service specialized tactical units, counter drone teams, National Guard members, and a variety of additional unseen resources will be used to disrupt any bad actor.”

McLeese said this year’s Fourth of July on the Mall will also feel different because “many of the areas previously used by those with blankets and lawn chairs will be occupied by large events,” referring to the Great American State Fair exhibitions and the World Cup’s FIFA fan zone.

National Guard troops have been deployed to D.C. for months and will help direct traffic and manage crowds, while Park Police officers will be on hand with a Bearcat heavily armored tactical vehicle and horse-mounted patrols, officials said.

Scott Brecht, chief of the U.S. Park Police, said the festivities will include more restrictions for pedestrians than in previous years. Crossing the Memorial Bridge will not be permitted, he said.

Aside from the main viewing area around the Washington Monument, there will also be a separate viewing area in the section of the Mall where the Great American State Fair is currently being held, Brecht said. That section extends from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument.

“Attendees who have already been screened and are attending the Great American State Fair are encouraged to remain there to watch the fireworks rather than attempting to enter into the primary zone on Washington Monument grounds,” Brecht said at the news conference Monday.

Otherwise, they risk losing their place by getting caught in a security line, he said.

The National Special Security Event designation, made by the Department of Homeland Security, is typically given to events deemed potential targets for terrorism or other criminal activity, such as the State of the Union address, presidential inaugurations or visits by world leaders.