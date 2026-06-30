Kings linked to young star in potential trade for former GU star Domantas Sabonis on eve of free agency

By Jason Anderson Tribune News Service

According to the Orange County Register, former Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura – an unrestricted free agent for the Los Angeles Lakers – is expected to receive at least $20 million per year and is reportedly garnering interest from the San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets.

On the eve of free agency, the Sacramento Kings have been linked to 22-year-old All-Star in a potential sign-and-trade deal that could involve Domantas Sabonis.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren has put the Kings at the top of his wish list amid a standoff in negotiations with the Pistons. Haynes said Duren plans to meet with the Kings when free agency begins at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick confirmed Duren will meet with the Kings, adding there is strong mutual interest on both sides. Sources told Amick the most likely scenario would be a sign-and-trade deal for Sabonis, who would welcome a move to Detroit.

“I’m told Jalen Duren very much wants to play in Sacramento and Kings big man Domantas Sabonis is likewise interested in the prospect of landing with the Pistons,” Amick tweeted.

Sabonis, 30, is a three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA Third Team selection who helped the Kings end their NBA-record 16-year playoff drought in 2022-23. He has averaged 19.0 points, 13.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists over five seasons with the Kings since coming to Sacramento in the trade that sent Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers.

Duren became an All-Star and an All-NBA Third Team selection for the first time this season after helping the Pistons amass the best record in the Eastern Conference. He averaged a career-high 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 65% from the field.

Duren just completed his four-year, $19.5 million rookie deal. He is eligible for a massive five-year, $287.1 million extension. The Pistons are reportedly offering a deal with an annual value of $35 million to $37 million while Duren is believed to be seeking $40 million to $44 million per year.

Sabonis is entering the third year of a four-year, $186 million deal. He is owed $45.5 million next season and $48.6 million in 2027-28.

Duren can’t compare to Sabonis in terms of passing and playmaking, but he is younger and more athletic with more defensive upside. He is a high flyer and an elite finisher who would provide rookie point guard Darius Acuff Jr. with a dynamic partner in the pick-and-roll game.

Haynes discussed the possibility of a deal with Sacramento on Monday during an appearance on NBA TV.

“Jalen Duren is a restricted free agent,” Haynes said. “Him and the Detroit Pistons are far apart on negotiations, so I was told that the first day of free agency, Jalen Duren has set up a meeting with the Sacramento Kings, where he is trying to orchestrate a sign-and-trade to get out of Detroit. This is a total shift from what Sacramento Kings fans probably are used to hearing that an All-NBA star player has put the Sacramento Kings at the top of his list.

“The Kings want to make sure that the rookie they brought in, Acuff, who fell to them at No. 7, that they can put a big man, a young promising big man alongside him to set some screens and build some chemistry, so you’ve got to give props to Scott Perry, the general manager for the Sacramento Kings, and (assistant general manager) BJ Armstrong out there. They are changing the narrative over there. They are going all-in, and this is not a leverage play. This is legit, serious interest on Jalen Duren’s part. He is hoping they can come to terms on some type of a deal and then get Detroit to play ball.”