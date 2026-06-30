‘Record’ Fourth of July traffic forecast in WA. See best, worst times to drive

Julia Hawkins Angela Rodriguez Tacoma News Tribune

Whether you’re planning a backyard barbecue, a beach trip or a long weekend getaway, be prepared to encounter millions of travelers on roads in Washington state this Fourth of July.

With Independence Day landing on Saturday, July 4, in 2026, holiday travel is expected to reach record levels nationwide, according to AAA.

AAA released a nine-day travel forecast aimed at those planning weeklong vacations as well as shorter holiday weekend trips through Sunday, July 5.

“For many Americans, traveling the week of July 4th is tradition,” Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA travel, said in the release. “While the overall number of Independence Day travelers appears to be plateauing, we’re still expecting record volumes this year.”

If you’re planning to hit the road during the Fourth of July in Washington, here’s when traffic is expected to be at its worst: How many people will travel for Independence Day 2026?

AAA said an estimated 72.2 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home through Sunday, July 5.

“This year’s domestic travel forecast surpasses last year’s record of 71.8 million travelers, but the increase is smaller than recent year-over-year gains,” AAA said in a June 17 news release. What are current gas prices in Washington state?

According to AAA, about “85% of Americans traveling for Independence Day are expected to drive to their destinations, despite gas prices reaching four-year highs.”

Approximately 61.4 million people are expected to travel by car during the holiday weekend.

As of Tuesday, June 30, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Washington state was about $5.16 a gallon — about $1.31 higher than the national per-gallon average of $3.85.

According to AAA, Asotin County had cheapest gas in Washington state. There, a gallon of regular gas cost about $4.49.

Washington state’s most expensive gas could be found in San Juan County, where regular gas cost about $6.03 per gallon.

Drivers can check the AAA website for current fuel prices in their areas.

“Despite higher gas prices, filling up the tank during a road trip is still cheaper than purchasing flights for many travelers, especially for families with kids,” AAA said. How much do flights cost for Independence Day 2026?

About 5.9 million travelers will fly domestically over Independence Day weekend, making air travel about 8% of holiday trips, according to AAA.

On average, roundtrip tickets to domestic destinations are about 5% more expensive compared to Fourth of July 2025, with average fares around $830. What are busiest times to fly for Fourth of July weekend?

Airports across the nation are gearing up for a “heavy volume” of travelers over the Independence Day holiday weekend, according to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA said it expects to screen nearly 18.7 million travelers at U.S. airport security checkpoints between Tuesday, June 30, and Monday, July 6.

Airport security screeners are anticipating the “highest passenger volume” — more than 3 million people — on Thursday, July 2, the TSA said.

Travelers should arrive at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport two hours before their flights for domestic destinations, three hours ahead of time for international flights, airport officials said. What are worst days to drive for Fourth of July 2026?

According to AAA, these are the worst days and times to hit the road in Washington state during the Independence Day weekend: * Tuesday, June 30 — 3 to 6 p.m. * Wednesday, July 1 — Noon to 9 p.m. * Thursday, July 2 — 2 to 6 p.m. * Friday, July 3 — Noon to 7 p.m. * Saturday, July 4 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. * Sunday, July 5 — Noon to 6 p.m. When are the best times to drive for Independence Day 2026?

AAA said these are the best days and times to drive for the Fourth of July weekend in 2026: * Tuesday, June 30 — Before 2 p.m. * Wednesday, July 1 — Before noon * Thursday, July 2 — Before noon * Friday, July 3 — Before 11 a.m. * Saturday, July 4 — After 3 p.m. * Sunday, July 5 — Before 11 a.m.