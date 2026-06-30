Spirit Lake man dies in e-bike crash

A man from Spirit Lake was killed after he lost control on an electrically assisted bicycle Friday north of the town , according to Idaho State Police.

Bonner County Coroner Robert Beers identified the rider as Ricky A. Morales, 35.

Morales was riding the bike shortly after 8:30 p.m. on state Highway 41 when he lost control on the right shoulder and was thrown from the bike, according to an ISP news release. Fire personnel performed lifesaving measures at the scene, but Morales died.

Troopers said he was wearing a motorcycle-style helmet.

Beers said in an email that Morales died from blunt-force trauma and ruled the death an accident.

The highway was blocked for about three hours, the release said.