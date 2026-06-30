This day in history: Spokane’s population was disputed. Musicians from Chemawa Indian School were expected for Spokane congress

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: A dispute arose over exactly how many people lived in Spokane.

177,400? That’s the number the city’s planning department settled on.

Or 174,500? That’s what the state’s Office of Program Planning and Fiscal Management arrived at.

Both were mere estimates, since the U.S. Census does a count only at 10-year intervals.

The argument had repercussions, since “the city will be richer in state tax rebates on a per capita basis if it can win the argument,” said The Spokesman-Review. “The state, on the other hand, stands to keep the money if it prevails.”

When the state informed the city of its estimate, Spokane’s planning director “fired off a letter” suggesting that the state take a look at the city’s methodology.

Both estimates were probably wrong. Spokane’s population had been stagnating recently. The 1980 census would come in at only 171,300.

From 1926: Plans were underway for a second National Indian Congress event in Spokane, and organizers announced it would include “the showing of the Chemawa Indian operetta, by about 30 Indian boys and girls from the Chemawa Indian School at Salem, Ore.”

The operetta was described as a “musical comedy in three acts and is called ‘Paul Revere.’ ” It would be preceded by an Indian suite made up of a small orchestra “which is written around the Indian ideas of dawn, or light in the east, a tribal dance, lamentation, or death of a warrior, and the hunt, or braves on a chase.”

The organizers hoped that the 1926 National Indian Congress would be even bigger than the first event, held in 1925. It was planned later in July.