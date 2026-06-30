Three Spokane Indians pitchers combine to shut out Hillsboro 2-0 | NWL baseball

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Three Spokane Indians pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout in a 2-0 win over the Hillsboro Hops in the opener of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Hillsboro Hops Ballpark on Tuesday.

In the eighth inning in a scoreless tie, the Indians (6-4) loaded the bases against Hops reliever Joangel Gonzalez. With one down, Juan Castillo was hit by a pitch, then Tevin Tucker and Tommy Hopfe walked.

That brought up Roynier Hernandez, who worked a full count before drawing a third consecutive walk to force in the game’s first run.

Ethan Hedges followed with a fly out to the warning track in right and Tevin Tucker jogged home to make it 2-0.

Hunter Mann struck out the side in the ninth for his fourth save.

The first real threat of the game came in the bottom of the seventh, when the Hops (6-4) loaded the bases with one out against Indians reliever Francis Rivera on a walk, hit and hit by pitch.

Rivera (2-3) went to a full count against Yassel Soler, who grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning and keep the game scoreless.

Indians starting pitcher Yuma Herrera went six shutout innings. He allowed three hits and no walks with six strikeouts, throwing 44 of his 64 pitches for strikes.

Hops starter David Hagaman was even better. He gave up just two hits and no walks with nine strikeouts over seven innings.

Moves: C/1B Jack O’Dowd was promoted to Double-A Hartford. In 34 games in Spokane, he hit .359/.451/.664 with nine homers and 38 RBIs.

1B Tanner Thach was added to the roster. In 73 games with Single-A Fresno, Thach hit .339/.414/.541 with 11 homers, 70 RBIs and two stolen bases.