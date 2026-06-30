Traditional horse festival signals start of summer

A girl feeds a carrot to a horse as it takes a rest in the Zaimokucho shopping street in Morioka. (Japan News )

Japan News

Japan News

MORIOKA, Japan – About 70 gussied-up horses marched through rural and urban areas with the tinkling sound of the bells fastened to them in Takizawa and Morioka cities in Iwate Prefecture during a traditional folk festival that signals the start of summer on June 13.

The Chagu Chagu Umakko festival, which is designated as a national intangible folklore cultural asset, is held to show appreciation for draft horses after rice-planting season and to pray for an abundant harvest. More than 700 bells are reportedly fastened to each horse.

The procession departed from the Onikoshi Sozen Shrine in Takizawa at 9:30 a.m. Children on horseback in straw hats waved, as people lining up along the streets enjoyed the scene and took photographs.

Adam Camacho, 30, a tourist from Quebec, Canada, said he found the horses beautiful and that they had both dignity and charm.

The parade arrived at Morioka Hachimangu shrine in Morioka about 9 miles away, at 2 p.m.

“I wasn’t nervous,” said a girl from a nursery school in Takizawa, who rode on a horse. “I found the horse’s back cool.”

“I was deeply moved,” said Hitomi Atomura, 64, who served as a lead handler.

“I’m glad both the horses and the riders arrived here safely.”