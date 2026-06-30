U.S. News & World Report releases best companies to work for in WA

Alexis Weisend The Seattle Times

U.S. News & World Report unveiled Tuesday its annual list of the “best companies to work for,” featuring two dozen Washington-based employers. But some notable names didn’t make the list.

The media outlet known for its annual rankings evaluated 3,900 public and private companies nationwide on a wide variety of factors including pay, work-life balance, stability, comfort, belongingness and professional development. The companies that scored in the top 30% made the list.

Washington-based companies that made the rankings included industry titans Microsoft, Costco, T-Mobile, Blue Origin, Zillow and Expedia.

In its methodology, the outlet says it uses a combination of independent companies that utilizes reviews and financial data to analyze employee sentiment, workforce attrition, leadership quality, business ethics, lawsuit impact and employee benefits.

Boeing, which is headquartered in Virginia but maintains a large presence in the Seattle area, also made the list.

Starbucks and Amazon — two of the state’s most recognizable Washington-based employers — were missing.

U.S. News & World Report does not publish scorecards for companies that did not make the list.

Starbucks didn’t respond to requests for comment.

In an emailed statement, an Amazon spokesperson wrote, “We’re proud of the workplace we’ve built for our 1.5 million employees globally and the positive experiences we create for them, which include robust benefits, competitive pay, and access to reskilling programs.”

U.S. News & World Report also selected which of the 3,900 companies have the best internships and support for family caregivers.

Washington-based Microsoft, Costco, Expedia, Blue Origin, Milliman, Moss Adams and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories were among those highlighted as the best for interns to receive meaningful work, strong mentorship and pathways to future employment.

U.S. News & World Report listed Microsoft, Expedia, F5, REI, Zillow, Adaptive Biotechnologies, McKinstry, SanMar, Slalom and Symetra as companies with some of the most benefits aiding employees in caregiving roles outside work.

Here are the Washington-based companies named in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2026-2027 Best Companies to Work For Ratings:

* Adaptive Biotechnologies

* Blue Origin

* Columbia Hospitality

* Costco

* eXp Realty

* Expedia

* F5

* Getty Images

* McKinstry

* Microsoft

* Milliman

* Moss Adams

* PSE

* REI

* Saltchuk

* SanMar

* Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

* Slalom

* Smartsheet

* State Patrol

* Symetra

* Windermere Real Estate

* Zillow