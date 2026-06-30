WDFW proposes fish species shuffle at Fish Lake

A brook trout lake near Cheney could become a bass and bluegill lake if Washington fisheries biologists have their way.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced this week that it is considering poisoining Fish Lake with rotenone this fall to kill off all of its fish, including trout. Then the agency would restock it with a mix of bluegill and largemouth bass.

The small lake a couple miles northeast of Cheney has been stocked with brook and tiger trout over the past decade. But WDFW says the quality of the trout fishery has been harmed by unwanted species like tench, pumpkinseed and yellow perch.

Chris Donley, WDFW’s eastern region fish program manager, said maintaining the lake as a trout fishery has been a struggle for the last 15 years or so because of illegal fish introductions, and that they’d like this to be the last time they treat the lake.

He said the plan would be to make it a decent warmwater fishery and possibly stock rainbow trout that could provide some fishing opportunity in the spring before warmwater action heats up.

“It’s kind of a different idea,” Donley said.

He also said the lake has a major poaching problem during its off-season. The lake is open from the fourth Saturday in April to Sept. 30.

Rotenone is an EPA-approved piscicide derived from the roots of tropical plants, according to WDFW. It’s commonly used in fish restoration projects across the country. Fish Lake has been treated with the chemical several times, most recently in 2012.

WDFW is also planning to use rotenone on the West Branch of LeClerc Creek in Pend Oreille County this year. It would be the second of three treatments on the West Branch of LeClerc Creek.

WDFW is trying to get rid of eastern brook trout to help out native westslope cutthroat. Cutthroat trout sourced from the project area would be put back into the stream once the treatments are done.

WDFW is taking public comment on both projects. Comments can be submitted online through the agency’s public engagement portal.

A virtual public meeting is planned for July 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It will be available through Microsoft Teams and by phone at 1-564-999-2000, conference ID: 130 731 965 05#.

A final decision from the WDFW director is expected in late July.