WSU announces new partnership with Colville Tribes, including five-year deal worth $8M

Washington State University President Betsy Cantwell, left, and athletic director Jon Haarlow, right, cheer to the university’s fight song with Jarred-Michael Erickson, chairman of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, during a news conference Tuesday at Gesa Field in Pullman. (Geoff Crimmins/For The Spokesman-Review)

PULLMAN – A day before Washington State University enters a new era in the rebuilt Pac-12 Conference, the Cougars introduced a new partnership.

WSU and Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation announced Tuesday a new five-year deal worth $8.43 million, including a $250,000 donation to the Cougar Athletic Excellence Fund in the first year. It’s the largest annual sponsorship in WSU athletics history.

The Cougars will wear a new patch on their jerseys for football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and soccer.

“As we enter a new era of the Pac-12 – which begins tomorrow, by the way – we do so with a new look, a look that represents far more than just branding,” WSU athletic director Jon Haarlow said during a news conference. “It represents a partnership rooted in shared values, mutual respect, commitment to developing future generations across Eastern Washington and throughout the Pacific Northwest. We’ve said it internally, we’ve said it publicly, that our intention is to be the leaders in the new Pac-12. Leadership requires innovation. It requires thinking differently. It requires building strategic partnerships that align with who we are as an institution.”

A Washington State University athletics uniform displays a new patch recognizing The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation at a press conference on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at Gesa Field in Pullman, Wash. (Geoff Crimmins/For The Spokesman-Review)

“At the heart of this partnership is a shared belief in investing in young people, helping them become exceptional students, future leaders and ultimately bringing them back home to strengthen the communities they love,” WSU President Betsy Cantwell said in a news release. “That alignment of values is what made the Colville Tribes the right partner for this historic opportunity.”

The deal comes at a crucial time for WSU, which is jockeying for position atop the new Pac-12 with Oregon State and newcomers Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Texas State and Gonzaga. A figure for annual conference payouts has yet to become official, but it will be less than the roughly $25 million WSU was receiving as a member of the traditional Pac-12 in previous years, making an influx of roughly $8 million critical for WSU.

In an interview Tuesday, Haarlow said WSU will distribute the funds from this partnership in several ways, including academics, mental health resources, sports performance and nutrition, Haarlow said. “Make sure that our operation is solidified, and sponsorships like this allow us to do that.”

Haarlow said WSU could put some of the money toward name, image and likeness contracts with student -athletes.

“There’s still some opportunities with that,” he said, “but we want to make sure that our student -athletes are getting the best experience holistically when they’re here.”

WSU AD Jon Haarlow says the $8.43M from the school’s partnership with the Colville Tribes will not be primarily used for NIL.



“We want to wrap them in all the resources they have academically, for mental health, sports performance, nutrition, those types of things.” pic.twitter.com/g2Ejv3UI9u — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) June 30, 2026

WSU and the Colville Tribes’ partnership includes youth clinics in tribal communities, regional basketball development opportunities and an AAU tribal tournament.

The Confederate Tribes of the Colville Reservation consist of 9,000 members of 12 individual tribes. Those tribes are: Arrow Lakes (Lakes, Sinixt), Chelan, Colville, Entiat, Nespelem, Okanagan, Methow, Sinkiuse-Columbia, Nez Perce, Palus, San Poil and Wenatchi.

Jarred-Michael Erickson, chairman of the Colville Business Council, said the partnership shows “our kids that, yeah, you can come here.”

Erickson said the partnership with WSU gives tribal youth added opportunities for education and athletics.

“A lot of our kids get overlooked when it comes to athletics, and I hope this can help change that narrative a little bit, and just kind of get them some of the exposure they need,” he said.