9 people injured in Cincinnati mass shooting

By Quinlan Bentley, N’dea Yancey-Bragg and David Ferrara USA Today

CINCINNATI – Nine people were injured in a mass shooting during an event at a concert venue in Cincinnati early Sunday, police said.

The people injured at Riverfront Live were taken to local hospitals and their injuries are not considered life-threatening, Adam Hennie, interim chief of the Cincinnati Police Department said. At least one person is still in critical condition, according to the hospital.

The call for the shooting came in about 10 p.m. Pacific, Hennie said. The music venue and the area around it were blocked off as police investigated at midnight.

Police have not said anything about suspects or what led up to the shooting. Mayor Aftab Pureval called the shooting “unconscionable” in a statement.

The shooting occurred the same day at least three people died and 14 were injured during a mass shooting at a bar in Austin, Texas. There have been 56 mass shootings, in which four or more people are injured, so far in 2026, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

What happened during the shooting?

The shooting came as Jermaine Tandy, also known as DJ Fresh, was hosting his annual birthday celebration at Riverfront Live on Saturday.

Dozens flooded out from inside the venue in a panic as gunshots rang out, according to a neighboring business’s surveillance camera footage obtained by Fox 19, a media partner of the Cincinnati Enquirer, part of the USA Today Network.

In a Facebook post from Tandy’s management, Fresh said he has held a birthday event for the past 14 years and has “never had a security issue of this magnitude.”

“We are devastated by the horrific events that took place during the DJ Fresh Birthday Celebration. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this senseless act of violence,” the post said. “This event was intended to be an opportunity for us to come together and enjoy great music; and have fun celebrating life, it is deeply frustrating that the actions of one individual ruined the evening for so many.”

Eight of the people shot were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and one person was brought to Good Samaritan Hospital, according to police.

One person is in critical condition, according to University of Cincinnati Medical Center spokeswoman Heather Chura-Smith. Five people are in stable condition and two have been treated and released, she said.

No arrests had been made as of noon Sunday.

This story has been updated to add new information.

Contributing: Reuters

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer

Reporting by Quinlan Bentley, N’dea Yancey-Bragg and David Ferrara, Cincinnati Enquirer / Cincinnati Enquirer

USA Today Network via Reuters Connect