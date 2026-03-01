A Grip on Sports: Saturday night could have been completely filled with celebrations but college basketball just doesn’t work that way most of the time

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Saturday nights are supposed to be fun. Happy. Joyous. But disappointment decided to make a star turn yesterday for many of the Inland Northwest’s college basketball teams.

• The Gonzaga women gave up a last-second, game-tying 3-pointer. Lost in overtime at nemesis Portland. And cost themselves a share of the West Coast Conference regular-season title.

The Gonzaga men gave in to the heat, noise and the host Saint Mary’s Gaels in the second half. Lost by double digits. And cost themselves their first solo WCC regular-season title in five years.

The Washington State men gave away another road game, finishing their two-year stint in the WCC with a nine-point loss in Malibu. And fell to the No. 8 seed in next week’s conference tournament. In Las Vegas.

The Idaho men gave visiting Northern Colorado fits on the glass. Led by seven at halftime. And still found a way to lose for the ninth time in Big Sky Conference play. By nine points.

Those are Saturday’s letdowns. There were also some games in which there was no letup. And resulted in satisfaction.

For Whitworth’s men, who topped Willamette 97-87 and earned the Northwest Conference’s automatic berth into the NCAA’s Division III tournament. For Eastern Washington’s men, winners of eight consecutive games after they walloped Northern Arizona by 31 at Reese Court. For the Eagle women, who also ran the Lumberjacks ragged in a 30-point victory. For the Idaho women, the Big Sky regular season champions. They cut the nets following their 55-41 win over the visiting Bears.

The two sides of college basketball’s coin, right?

Then why does it seems as if Saturday ended up more of a tails than a heads?

Mainly because the ninth-ranked GU men failed once again to re-establish their dominance over the one WCC program that can compete with them on a yearly basis. And did so on the national stage, with ESPN in McKeon Pavilion, now known by another name but still a bandbox lacking modern ventilation.

A throwback to a time when most schools were colleges and not universities. When the crowd sat right on top of the court and intimidated the heck out of everyone on it not wearing white. And a beat-up (and beat-down) group of visitors left the building toting a loss game after game.

All of that happened Saturday night in Moraga. The Gaels, given an opening weeks ago when Gonzaga inexplicably lost at Portland, started slowly, missing long-range shot after long-range shot. They trailed by seven at halftime. Their chance at winning at least a share of the regular-season championship for the fourth consecutive year seemed closed.

And then the Bulldogs emerged from the locker room at halftime at least a half-step slow. The Gaels punched early. The Zags backed down. Twenty minutes later, Gonzaga left the court dazed, confused and no longer alone at the top of the standings.

• The national media had no trouble identifying the blow the Zags took just after the New Year. Losing Braden Huff, the yin to Graham Ike’s yang up front, was covered in extensive detail. And how it would impact the Zags’ seed come, well, now, was discussed ad nauseum for a week or so.

But the injury they are dealing with currently, Jalen Warley’s leg issue, termed a quad contusion, has seemed to slip by with little notice.

Oh, sure, the West Coast branch of ESPN, as personified for the most part by Sean Farnham, hasn’t missed it. But the talking heads in Bristol? Not on their bingo card. And yet, Warley’s absence may be even more important.

He’s not a scoring machine as Huff can be. He’s not the inside presence Ike is. But when the Virginia transfer is on the court, the Zags are better on both ends.

It’s no wonder they were +25 in the plus/minus category the first meeting with Saint Mary’s. Warley is one of the NCAA’s top “glue guys,” players who do the little things that add up to big ones.

In Warley’s case he’s a disruptive defender who can guard bigs and littles. He’s an outstanding rebounder, helping to key GU’s often-lethal transition and earning the Bulldogs extra possessions on the offensive end.

There is no one else like him on Few’s bench. And few like him anywhere in the nation. It’s no wonder analytical savant Evan Miyakawa recently had him listed third nationally among his “glue guys.”

When Warley is not available, as has been the case the last two games after he played banged up for a couple weeks, the rotation has to shrink. Tyon Grant-Foster’s minutes expand. So do those of Adam Miller and Ismaila Diagne, though the latter only played 3 minutes last night.

The Zags need Huff for his offense. They need Warley for just about everything else. Without both, they may not get past the NCAA tourney first round.

• Yesterday, the final day of February, was really nice. Spring-like. Nap inducing. Today, the first day of March, looks even better, though a nap doesn’t seem to be in the cards for this lamb. That must be the lion stuff the nursery rhyme references. At least the lawn is already clean and the truck has a new battery. Yep, like a lot of you, the Grippis were busy yesterday. Until later …