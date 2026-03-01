Letters for Sunday, March 1

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Boycott keeps country divided

It was certainly fitting front page news that the people who are supposed to represent our state and support the position of the president of the United States decided once again to help keep the country divided with their boycott of his speech. Just one more reminder to those who voted for these less than mature adults.

Denny Soller

Spokane Valley

The rules brought stability

Thank you for the Feb. 22 story by Orion Donovan Smith focusing on 5th Congressional District Rep. Michael Baumgartner’s attendance at the Munich Security Conference.

Baumgartner’s musings resonated with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s address extolling Western civilization and celebrating a linkage between the U.S. and Europe forged by a shared history, the Christian faith, culture, heritage, language, ancestry and the sacrifices of forefathers.

When asked about the degree to which Indigenous populations or people brought out of Africa against their will fit into the equation, Baumgartner characterized the question as emanating from “a very woke, left-wing mindset” of “apology” and “defeatism.” He went on to reference his work for the people of Eastern Washington, declaring that “there’s very few of my voters who have any idea what the words ‘rules based international order’ mean. That sounds like globalist, European techno-talk.”

Well, this 5th District voter of average intelligence has some grasp of the co-operative stability ushered in after World War II, as well as sorrow and dismay that it is being turned on its head through the enablement of the 5th District incumbent and his like-minded colleagues. As the election season progresses, I look forward to healthy debate involving those who aspire to unseat him. Midterm elections tend to be downplayed by voters, but this is not the time to tune out.

Tom Elstrom

Waitsburg, Washington

Baumgartner’s lack of respect

I applaud Michael Baumgartner’s trip to Munich. Engaging with European leaders courteously is vital. However, he lost me when he said that those without cultural and religious ties to Europe, who might have suffered during periods of our history, are causing disunity by wanting their histories to be acknowledged. Mr. Baumgartner and the Trump Republicans have a problem admitting the past mistakes of our nation. Being able to apologize for past mistakes is not weak or defeatist. It is empowering. It means you are a person who can learn from the past. I feel pride when my nation looks at past wrongs, acknowledges them, and tries to do better. Being able to acknowledge and apologize for wrongs in no way detracts from all that our country has gotten right. It folds everyone into this quilt of many colors that is the United States.

Leaders have an important role to play by making members of a community feel connected and valued. Our leaders in the White House and Congress should be making all citizens, and immigrants we’ve invited to our country either explicitly or implicitly by making them a vital part of our workforce, feel connected and valued. Unfortunately, it seems they only have affinity for one type of citizen: white, Christian and conservative. These fine folks are just part of the wonderful fabric that is America.

Our country has its best moments when we embrace everyone. Mr. Baumgartner doesn’t deserve to represent the diverse population here.

Mary Ann Sullivan

Colbert

All those dam advertorials

I know the newspaper needs to make money, but send your sales team out and find replacements. The constant flow of advertorials trying to con people into keeping the Snake River dams does get old.

Other energy source options are growing, removal helps the environment and the salmon and trout industries, and MSN points out that “A recent analysis by the Washington State Department of Transportation shows that shifting from barge to rail would reduce how far trucks have to travel from farms to rail terminals or river ports by about 18 million miles every year.”

The PNNL studied and reported the dams produce 700 megawatts, far less than the operators claim. In addition, they and others point out that warming is reducing snow pack, further limiting production going forward.

What’s on the other side? It’s a combination of climate impact denial, greed and obstructionism. I understand the entrenched financial interests don’t want to diversify, don’t want to look to the future, and would rather sit lazily on a cash cow; but it doesn’t make sense for the rest of us.

Find another revenue source, the propaganda is getting old.

David Teich

Spokane Valley

In support of Peace Corps

“Peace is not just the absence of conflict; peace is the creation of an environment where all can flourish regardless of race, color, creed, religion, gender, class, caste or any other social markers of difference.” Nelson Mandela, quoted at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

So it is the purpose of the Peace Corps as it celebrates its birthday in March, the month when President Kennedy established the agency. For 65 years, nearly 250,000 people have served as Peace Corps Volunteers – more than 10,000 from the sate of Washington. Currently, nearly 3000 Volunteers are in service in more than 60 countries with more than 100 PCVs from Washington state.

Peace Corps has adapted with a changing world. Peace Corps offers a host of ways Americans offer their service to address the globe’s most pressing challenges. Health volunteers help communities restrict the spread of AIDS. Education volunteers help their students and schools connect to the internet. Environment volunteers now help farmers build resilience to a changing climate.

Today, with our current administration offering minimal support to worldwide peace initiatives, the Peace Corps is needed more than ever.

The Peace Corps must continue to receive funding and support so the program can last another 65 years. Our Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell are strong supporters. I have asked our Congressman Michael Baumgartner to support funding for the program. Peace Corps budget at $410 million is a pittance of the nation’s trillion-dollar budget.

Kay Dixon

Spokane