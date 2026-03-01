McDonald’s serving $1 Egg McMuffins on March 2. Here’s how to get one

By Greta Cross USA Today USA Today

McDonald’s is gearing up to celebrate one of its favorite holidays: National Egg McMuffin Day.

National Egg McMuffin Day is Monday, and for the whole day, the fast food giant is offering $1 Egg McMuffins and $1 Sausage McMuffins with Egg to customers who place an order through the McDonald’s mobile app.

The Egg McMuffin has been a McDonald’s staple since its launch on the menu in 1971. The breakfast sandwich is made with an egg, Canadian bacon, American cheese, butter and a toasted English muffin. The Sausage McMuffin and Sausage McMuffin with Egg, on the other hand, are made with sausage instead of bacon.

To redeem a $1 Egg McMuffin or Sausage McMuffin with Egg, customers must place an order through the McDonald’s mobile app.

Nutrition information

The traditional Egg McMuffin is 310 calories, according to the McDonald’s website. The breakfast sandwich includes 17 grams of protein, 30 grams of carbs and 13 grams of total fat.

The Sausage McMuffin with Egg is 480 calories and includes 20 grams of protein, 30 grams of carbs and 31 grams of total fat, according to the McDonald’s website.

National Egg McMuffin Day lands one day before the launch of McDonald’s new Big Arch ⁠burger – the fast food chain’s “biggest and boldest burger yet.”

The Big Arch burger includes two quarter-pound beef patties, three slices of melted white cheddar cheese, lettuce, ⁠pickles, onions and Big Arch Sauce, described on the McDonald’s website as “a tangy, creamy sauce with a perfect balance of mustard, pickle and sweet tomato flavors.” The burger is served on ⁠a toasted sesame, poppy-seed bun.

It launches in the United States on Tuesday.

