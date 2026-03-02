eBay slashes hundreds of Bay Area jobs, mainly at San Jose head office

By George Avalos Mercury News

SAN JOSE – eBay has slashed 271 jobs in the Bay Area, primarily at the tech titan’s San Jose headquarters complex, the company reported.

The eBay job cuts arrive on the heels of the net loss of 27,300 tech jobs in the Bay Area during 2025, according to Beacon Economics industry estimates that were derived from the state Employment Development Department’s official reports.

The tech job cuts in 2025 marked the third straight year of employment losses for the region’s tech workers. The 2025 staffing reductions, however, were much less than the industry’s losses in the Bay Area in 2023 and 2024, Beacon’s figures show.

The eBay layoffs affect 243 jobs in San Jose and another 28 positions in San Francisco.

The South Bay job cuts eliminated the roles of eBay workers at the company’s headquarters site on Hamilton Avenue in south San Jose, the EDD reported.

The layoffs took effect on Wednesday, according to the WARN report.

eBay has been cutting jobs for years in the Bay Area, as reported previously by this news organization. In four rounds of staffing reductions that include this year’s layoffs, eBay has cut 949 Bay Area jobs, EDD WARN notices show.

In 2020, eBay eliminated 102 jobs, the company reported. In 2023, the e-commerce company cut another 189 Bay Area positions.

In 2024 came the largest round of the current crop of layoffs, when eBay eliminated 391 jobs in the Bay Area.

This year’s job cuts are part of an effort to realign workers as it shifts corporate gears, the company stated. The worldwide layoffs amounted to about 6% of the company’s workforce.

“We are taking steps to reinvest across our business and align our structure with our strategic priorities, which will affect certain roles across our workforce,” eBay stated in a prepared release to explain the layoffs.