Four from Greater Spokane League lead 12 area girls teams to state venues | State basketball

Play begins at the state basketball venues in Tacoma, Yakima and Spokane with Round-of-12 elimination games on Wednesday and quarterfinals on Thursday.Here’s a look at the 12 girls teams from the Spokane area to reach the state venues this season.

4A–Tacoma Dome

(5) Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (22-1, 9-0 GSL 4A/3A, first)

Coach: Geoff Arte, third year. District: Second; lost to Chiawana 59-52. Regional: Beat (4) Woodinville 64-60.

State matchup: Quarterfinal vs TBD, Thursday 9 a.m. Last state appearance: 2024; second. Last state title: 2015.

Key players: PG Aylah Cornwall, jr. (17.5 ppg); F Laura Thompson, sr. (11.3 ppg); F Belle Hernandez, sr. (9.6 ppg); G Quinn Pederson, sr. (9.0 ppg); G Charlee Peterson, so. (9.8 ppg).

Outlook: Cornwall named GSL MVP, defensive POY after missing sophomore season to injury. All five starters average better than 9 ppg.

3A–Tacoma Dome

(3) Ridgeline Falcons (19-5, 8-1 GSL 4A/3A, second)

Coach: Freddie Rehkow, second year. District: First; beat University 65-40. Regional: Lost to (6) Eastside Catholic 54-36.

State matchup: Round-of-12 vs (11) Lakeside, Wednesday 3:45 p.m. Last state appearance: 2025; lost in regionals. State titles: None.

Key players: P Madilyn Crowley, 6-0 sr. (19 ppg, 8 rpg); PG Grace Sheridan, jr. (18 ppg, 6 rpg, 5 apg); F Noelia Axton, fr. (10 ppg).

Outlook: Crowley, Sheridan both named first-team all-GSL. Crowley headed to Michigan State on rowing scholarship. Seven freshman on varsity. Veteran coach Rehkow won titles in 2016, ‘18 with Central Valley.

Quote: “I am so proud of this team and just how far they’ve come in such a short time. This group has shown great resiliency, and it is something that can get them through this tournament if they will just believe in the process and believe in each other.” – Rehkow

2A–Yakima Valley SunDome

(2) Deer Park Stags (21-3, 11-1 GSL 2A, T-first)

Coach: KC Ahrens, eighth year. District: First; beat Clarkston 44-36. Regional: Lost to (7) Ellensburg 58-49.

State matchup: Round-of-12 vs (10) Mark Morris, Wednesday 10:30 a.m. Last state appearance: 2025; third. State titles: None.

Key players: G Ashlan Bryant, jr. (20 ppg); F Jacey Boesel, sr. (20 ppg, 10 rpg); G Emma Bryant, sr. (13 ppg).

Outlook: Small, but all five starters can handle the ball and shoot 3-pointers. 2-1 against league rival Clarkston this season. Ashlan Bryant named GSL 2A MVP, Boesel first team.

Quote: “When clicking on all cylinders we are a dangerous team. If we apply our scouting report and continue to play with a collective purpose, we can get a trophy.” – Ahrens

(4) Clarkston Bantams (21-3, 11-1 GSL 2A, T-first)

Coach: Kellie Kromrei, first year. District: Second; lost to Deer Park 44-36. Regional: Beat (5) Archbishop Murphy 58-51.

State matchup: Quarterfinal vs TBD, Thursday 9 a.m. Last state appearance: 2024; third. State titles: None.

Key players: G Jaelyn McCormack-Marks, sr. (10.0 ppg); G Aneysa Judy, sr. (12.5 ppg); F Josyln McCormack-Marks, so. (9.5 ppg), Laney Augir, so. (9.9 ppg); Preslee Dempsey, sr. (11.5 ppg).

Outlook: Jaelyn McCormack-Marks; Judy named first-team all-GSL. Only losses are to Deer Park and Gonzaga Prep. Kromrei a Clarkston alum, played at Universities of Nebraska and Washington.

Quote: “We need to continue to battle hard for 32 minutes and focus on team progress not individual errors.” – Kromrei

1A–Yakima Valley SunDome

(8) Lakeside Eagles (16-7, 5-0 NEA, first)

Coach: Lora Cummings, fifth year. District: First; beat Colville 46-24. Crossover: Beat Naches Valley 63-32. Regional: Lost to (1) King’s 61-38.

State matchup: Round of 12 vs (16) King’s Way Christian, Wednesday 9 p.m. Last state appearance: 2025; Lost Round-of-12. State titles: Two.

Key players: F Bella Tobeck, jr.; G Jillian Owen, sr.; G Blakleigh White, so. G Emmerson Cummings, fr.

Outlook: Tobeck named league MVP; White, Cummings first team. Cummings is with second stint as coach of Lakeside – took team to state three straight in 2004-06.

2B–Spokane Arena

(2) Northwest Christian (23-1, 11-1 NE2B-North, T-first)

Coach: Nikki Nelson, second season. District: Second; lost to Reardan 46-38. Regional: Beat (7) Adna 57-50.

State matchup: Quarterfinal vs TBD, Thursday 2 p.m. Last state appearance: 2025; first. State titles: 2025

Key players: G Kaitlyn Waters, sr. (13.6 ppg, 4.4 apg); G Julianna Pope, so. (15.4 ppg, 3.7 spg); P Macey Shamblin, 6-0 sr. (11.8 ppg, 10 rpg).

Outlook: After last year’s run to the title from the No. 8 seed, NWC can’t sneak up on anybody this year.

Quote: “Strong senior leadership and trusting our teammates have allowed us to experience the success we have this year.” – Nelson

(4) Reardan Screaming Eagles (20-5, 11-1 NE2B-North, T-first)

Coach: Bob Swannack, fifth year. District: Second; lost to Northwest Christian 53-49. Regional: Lost to (5) Cle Elum-Roslyn 67-56.

State matchup: Round of 12 vs (12) Raymond-South Bend, Wednesday 12:15 p.m. Last state appearance: 2025, fifth. Recent state titles: 2011, ’12, ’13.

Key players: G Tenice Waters, jr. (14.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 4.7 apg); G Chasyn Waters, so. (13.1 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 4.2 spg); G Rylynn Green, jr. (10 ppg, 5.9 rpg).

Outlook: Experienced but still young, with just one senior on the roster. Only team to beat NWC this season, a 48-45 decision on Jan. 6. Swannack was Reardan boys coach from 2004-11.

Quote: “Playing in a league with the defending state champions, makes our league very tough. We didn’t rise by chance; we rose by choice. Fifth place (last year) became the fuel, not the finish.” – Swannack

(9) Davenport (21-5, 8-4 NE2B-North, second)

Coach: Dusty Oestreich, first year. District: Third; beat Colfax 59-32. Regional: Beat (16) Mabton 72-39.

State matchup: Round of 12 vs (8) Mount Vernon Christian, Wednesday 5:30 p.m. Last state appearance: 2024; Lost Round of 12. Last state title: 2017.

Key players: G Glenna Soliday, sr., league MVP (19.6 ppg); P Clare Lathrop, 6-3 sr., all-league first-team (12.8 ppg, 11.2 rpg).

Outlook: All five losses this season to NWC (0-3) and Reardan (0-2). Averaged 56.5 points per game, 32.9 rebounds and impressive 14.8 steals. Team first attitude with balanced scoring.

Quote: “Our effort, grit, and ability to force turnovers give us a chance in every game.” – Oestreich

(10) Colfax Bulldogs (16-10, 7-3 NE 2B-South, second)

Coach: Jordan Holmes, fifth year. District: Fourth; lost to Davenport 59-32. Regional: Beat (15) Okanogan 61-48.

State matchup: Round-of-12 vs (7) Adna, Wednesday 10:39 a.m. Last state appearance: 2025; lost Round-of-12. Recent state titles: 2009, ’10, ’14, ’18, ’23.

Key players: G Allie Jenkin, fr.; P Lola Hennigar, 6-0 sr.

Outlook: Jenkin finished with 41 points in regional win, scored all of Colfax’s points (29) in first half. Holmes, who played collegiately at Seattle Pacific, was a three-sport athlete at Colfax, named all-state twice and a key part of state title teams in 2005, ‘06 and ‘07.

1B–Spokane Arena

(2) Garfield-Palouse Vikings (23-2, 12-0 SE1B-Wheat, first)

Coach: Garrett Parrish, 12th year. League: First; beat Yakama Tribal 58-53. District: First; beat Almira/Coulee-Hartline 65-29. Regional: Beat (7) Pateros 47-44.

State matchup: Quarterfinal vs TBD, Thursday 9 p.m. Last state appearance: 2025; second. Last state titles: 2008.

Key players: Elena Flansburg, 6-1 sr. (15 ppg, 6 rpg); G Ellie Collier, fr. (11 ppg, 4 apg).

Outlook: Secured spot at state on Feb. 6. Balanced, with four averaging 10 points or more. Last year’s state runners-up would love to snap No. 1 Neah Bay’s three-year run as champ and avenge 46-36 loss in 2025.

Quote: “We are once again so thrilled to be playing in the State B tournament. The history, the tradition – it means a lot to our small communities. Spokane and the Arena do a great job making this a top-notch experience for all the student-athletes.” – Parrish

(5) Oakesdale (21-3, 12-2 SE1B-Wheat, second)

Coach: Heidi Perry, sixth year. League: Third, beat Liberty Christian 53-20. District: Beat Inchelium 58-31. Regional: Beat (4) Yakama Tribal 61-49.

State matchup: Quarterfinal vs TBD, Thursday 3:45 p.m. Last state appearance: 2025; fourth. State titles: 1978, 2001.

Key players: Bradyn Henley, sr.; Grace Perry, jr.; Megan Crider, so.; Lyla Kjack, so.

Outlook: Perry, and Crider are first cousins. Just two seniors but experienced from last year’s trip.

Quote: “This team stays locked in on preparation and keeps the focus squarely on the group. They don’t get caught up chasing individual points, stats, or personal highlights. When everyone buys into “us, we, and our,” good things just seem to happen on the court.” – Perry

(9) Almira/Coulee Hartline (19-5, 11-0 NE1B-North, first)

Coach: Nikki Strock, second year. League: First; beat Valley Christian 53-19. District: Lost to Garfield-Palouse 65-29. Regional: Beat (16) Muckleshoot Tribal 53-41.

State matchup: Round-of-12 vs (8) Lummi Nation, Wednesday 9 p.m. Last state appearance: 2025; lost regionals.

Key players: P Emma Brummett, 6-1 sr.; G Mallory Isaak, so.

Outlook: Only two losses came 2 1/2 months apart. Avenged crossover loss to YNT in regional round. Allowing just 22.1 points per game in wins.