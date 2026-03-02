Four from Greater Spokane League lead nine area boys teams to state venues | State basketball

Play begins at the state basketball venues in Tacoma, Yakima and Spokane with Round-of-12 elimination games on Wednesday and quarterfinals on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the nine boys teams from the Spokane area to reach the state venues this season.

4A–Tacoma Dome

(5) Gonzaga Prep Bulldogs (18-6, 9-0 GSL 4A/3A, champ)

Coach: Matty McIntyre, 17th year. District: Second; lost to Richland 65-61. Regional: Beat (4) Glacier Peak 45-41.

State matchup: Quarterfinal vs TBD, Thursday 3:45 p.m. Last state appearance: 2025; first. State titles: 2011, ’18, ’19, ‘25.

Key players: F Dylynn Groves, sr. (15 ppg); G Ryan Carney, sr. (13 ppg, GSL defensive POY).

Outlook: An experienced group of seniors who have done a lot of winning. Bullpups play defense as well as anyone in the state – they need to take care of the ball and be aggressive on offense.

Quote: “Besides our defense, we are not great at any one thing, but capable of anything. I love this team.” – McIntyre

3A–Tacoma Dome

(3) Mt. Spokane Wildcats (18-6, 7-2 GSL 4A/3A, second)

Coach: David Wagenblast, 11th year. District: First; beat University 72-57. Regional: Beat (6) Prairie 59-53.

State matchup: Quarterfinal vs TBD, Thursday 12:15 p.m. Last state appearance: 2025; fifth. State titles: None.

Key players: F Jaden Ghoreishi, sr. (19 ppg in 11 games); F Cade Strocsher, jr. (13 ppg); F Tysen Lewis, so. (12 ppg); F Jaceten Reijonen, jr. (11 ppg).

Outlook: Ninth consecutive state appearance. The 6-foot-9 Ghoreishi was GSL 4A/3A MVP in 2024-25 but missed two months with blood clots in lungs this season. Regional win was his first game back – had 15 points and nine boards. Team’s identity is defense, pressure and length.

Quote: “This was a crazy year with everything that happened. The amount of games missed due to injuries and illness were the most I’ve ever been a part of as a coach. The boys learned to rely on each other and really stepped up for their teammates.” – Wagenblast

2A–Yakima Valley SunDome

(4) Pullman (21-3, 11-1 GSL 2A, first)

Coach: Craig Brantner, 19th year. District: First; beat West Valley 56-39. Regional: Beat (5) Tumwater 73-38.

State matchup: Quarterfinal vs TBD, Thursday 7:15 p.m. Last state appearance: 2024; lost Round of 12. State titles: 2013.

Key players: G Vaughn Holstad, jr. (14.9); P Gavyn Dealy, jr. (14.5 ppg); G Cade Rogers, jr. (13.9 ppg).

Outlook: Holstad was league co-MVP, while Dealy and Rogers and were all first-team all-league.

(13) West Valley Eagles (16-7, 9-3 GSL 2A, second)

Coach: Mike Hamilton, third year. District: Second; lost to Pullman 56-39. Regional: Beat (12) Lakewood 69-63 in overtime.

State matchup: Round of 12 vs (5) Tumwater, Wednesday 7:15 p.m. Last state appearance: 2025; lost Round of 12. State titles: None.

Key players: G Nate Zettle, jr. (16.9 ppg); F Noah Willard, sr (17.3 ppg).

Outlook: Eagles coming off of a hard-fought overtime win in regional with all the highs and lows after a tough loss to Pullman in the district championship. They need to continue to play with confidence. Zettle was league co-MVP.

Quote: “I’m super proud of this group on the steps they have taken to get us back to the dome. Losing eight seniors from last year’s team it took us time to figure out our identity and roles. We are in a good spot at the right time.” – Hamilton

2B–Spokane Arena

(1) Colfax Bulldogs (24-0, 10-0 NE2B-South, first)

Coach: Ben Aune, 12th year with program. District: First; beat Northwest Christian 66-49. Regional: Beat (8) Liberty Bell 96-49.

State matchup: Quarterfinal vs TBD, Thursday 5:30 p.m. Last state appearance: 2025; fifth. Last state title: 2024.

Key players: G Adrik Jenkin, 6-5 sr. (25 ppg); G Ledger Kelly, 6-7 sr. (14 ppg); P Caleb Lustig, 6-6 jr. (11 ppg).

Outlook: Bulldogs have been on a mission all season with the illness, then passing, of coach Reece Jenkin last week. Adrik Jenkin scored his 2,000th career point in the Bulldog’s regional win. Seven players 6-4 or better.

Quote: “We need to defend well and play our game for the duration of the tourney. Defense travels.” – Aune

(2) Northwest Christian Crusaders (23-2, 14-0 NE2B-North, first)

Coach: Aaron Spuler, eighth year. District: Second; lost to Colfax 66-49. Regional: Beat (7) Napavine 58-55.

State matchup: Quarterfinal vs TBD, Thursday 9 p.m. Last state appearance: 2025; fourth. Last state title: 2016.

Key players: F Caleb Grant, 6-3 sr., F Ben Bak, 6-4 sr.

Outlook: Crusaders have been No. 2 in the state all season in RPI behind league rival Colfax.

(6) Reardan Screaming Eagles (22-4, 10-2 NE2B-North, second)

Coach: Jacob Green, third year. District: Third; beat Freeman 64-57. Regional: Beat (3) Okanogan 60-48.

State matchup: Quarterfinal vs TBD, Thursday 7:15 p.m. Last state appearance: 2025; third. Last state title: 1982.

Key players: G Maveric Sobotta, 6-3 so.; G Hunter Flaa, sr.; F Fred Frolov, jr.; G Justin Vaughn, jr.

Outlook: Lost top two scorers from last year’s state third-place team and didn’t miss a beat.

Quote: “It’s amazing what can be accomplished when no one cares who gets the credit.” – Green

(10) Freeman Scotties (16-9, 6-4 NE2B-South, third

Coach: Kyle Olson, seventh year. District: Fourth; lost to Reardan 64-57. Regional: Beat (15) Auburn Adventist 75-65.

State matchup: Round-of-12 vs (7) Napavine, Wednesday 5:30 p.m. Last state appearance: 2025, second. State titles: None.

Key players: G Logan Schultz, sr.; G Micah Hodges, sr.; G Finn LaPointe, sr.; G Madox Hodges, fr.

Outlook: Scotties lost several key seniors from last year’s state runners-up and have won loser-outs in district and state to reach the Dome.

1B–Spokane Arena

(2) Almira/Coulee-Hartline Warriors (23-1, 11-0, NE1B-South, first)

Coach: Graham Grindy. League: First; beat (2) Wellpinit 67-35. District: Beat SE1B (1) DeSales 83-68. Regional: Beat (7) Neah Bay 64-51.

State matchup: Quarterfinal vs TBD, Thursday 2:00 p.m. Last state appearance: 2025; second. Last state title: 2012.

Key players: F Josh Booker, sr.; G Caden Correia, sr.; G Max Grindy, jr.; G Nolan Grindy, fr.

Outlook: Finished season No. 1 in RPI second year in a row. Only loss came to 2B Liberty Bell on Jan. 2. Averaged 74.2 point per game.