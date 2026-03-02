Seahawks tender RB George Holani and safety Ty Okada

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Seahawks made an expected move Monday, tendering two exclusive rights free agents – safety Ty Okada and running back George Holani.

The move assures each will be with the team in 2026 as ERFAs cannot negotiate with other teams once tendered with a qualifying offer, which will give them a one-year contract at a salary determined by a player’s experience.

ERFAs are players who have two or fewer accrued seasons but have an expiring contract. The Seahawks had until next Wednesday to tender each player.

The move assures depth at two positions where the Seahawks are facing questions about whether they will be able to keep players who can soon become unrestricted free agents.

Holani finished the 2026 season as the backup running back to Kenneth Walker III with Zach Charbonnet out with an injury.

Walker can become a UFA next week if the team does not place a franchise or transition tag on him by Tuesday’s 1 p.m. deadline.

Charbonnet is recovering from recent ACL surgery and may not be available until midway through the 2026 season.

The Seahawks have Kenny McIntosh, Jacardia Wright, Cam Akers and Velus Jones Jr. under contract for 2026. McIntosh is coming off surgery to repair an ACL injury suffered in training camp last year, but the team is hopeful he’ll be ready for the start of the 2026 season.

Holani rushed for 73 yards on 22 carries during the 2025 regular season and also had 10 on five carries in the postseason including six on two in the Super Bowl win over the Patriots.

Okada started 11 games in 2025 while filling in for the injured Julian Love and Coby Bryant and finished fifth on the team in tackles during the regular season with 64 and ninth in snaps played with 742.

Bryant can now also become a UFA. The Seahawks saw how Okada played last season and having him back figures to factor in to how aggressively they will go after Bryant.

Love remains under contract for two more years.

Holani and Okada were the Seahawks’ only two ERFAs.